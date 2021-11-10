Sports
Yorkshire investigates new accusation of racism as ex-academy player Irfan Amjad speaks out | Cricket News
Yorkshire is investigating a new accusation of racism after a former academy player said he had been verbally assaulted by a club staff member.
Irfan Amjad has come forward at a time when Yorkshire is dealing with the fallout from their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations, with sponsors walking away from the club and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) exercising their right to suspend international competitions and other major games.
Amjad claims that when he was 16, a staff member referred to his Pakistani heritage when criticizing his hitting style.
Amjad told Sky Sports News: “On one occasion we played a home game. I was hitting, I played an attacking shot, the ball went up in the air and I got caught. I went to the locker room and sat down.
“I took off my pads and helmet, and the coach came marching through the door, looked me dead in the eye and said to me ‘that was a typical P*** shot, wasn’t it?’, and he just walked away from.
“I was stunned, shocked, didn’t know how to answer, didn’t know what to do. I kept it to myself all along and now I’m speaking about it. After that incident I felt like I was kept a bit isolated from the coach; I felt like I couldn’t really speak out in team meetings and hearing Azeem’s story pushed me to speak out too.”
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club said it was “until now aware of this allegation but will investigate appropriately”.
Responding to Amjad’s allegations that a Muslim girl was forced to wear shorts while training despite this going against her religious beliefs, Yorkshire added: “It is essential that those who have experienced racism, discrimination and abuse experienced, come forward to share their experiences.
“The club’s new chairman, Lord Patel, has outlined a number of measures to rectify the mistakes of the past and ensure that the club is inclusive for all.”
Amjad: Rafiq courage helped me speak out
Amjad said he spoke to his father after hearing Rafiq come forward.
“He [my father] said to me, why didn’t you tell me then? I would have dealt with the situation at the time? I was a boy of 16,” said Amjad.
“I’ve never been so racially insulted in my life – indirectly or directly. This was a direct insult. I didn’t know what to do. So I told him. He told you to speak up. And here I am speaking out about my experience.
“I have gathered my courage now that I have read about him [Rafiq] and what he’s been through. I also want to share my experience. So I want to thank Azeem. Much credit must be given to him to speak out. It takes a lot of courage. Courage I didn’t have back then – until now. That’s the reason I’m coming out.”
Amjad also encouraged others to come forward, adding: “Absolutely. It takes a lot of courage. I’ve kept it to myself for over 10 years. I can understand if anyone has doubts – if they come out – if they Don’t do that. I would urge all of them to come out and publicize it, make it public and share their experiences if they have experienced racial abuse.”
Discrimination inquiry asks ECB for copy of Yorkshire’s Rafiq report
The England cricket discrimination inquiry has asked for a copy of the Yorkshire inquiry into accusations of racism and bullying by former player Rafiq.
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was founded in March by the ECB and opened its call for evidence on Tuesday, which is open to anyone involved in the elite and the grassroots game.
ICEC president Cindy Butts says she wants the game to “put up a mirror” and overcome barriers around race, gender and class.
“I have yet to hear from (the ECB) but I hope to hear from them soon, as the issues raised in the report are vital to the work we do as a Commission,” she told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.
Moeen: There are probably more stories that people have never heard of
It comes after England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he was not surprised by Rafiq’s accusations of racism.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but there are probably more stories that people have never heard of,” Moeen told a news conference Monday.
“The fact that it’s coming out is great because in the future people will (will) have to think about what they can or cannot say in terms of discriminate and know what people are feeling and going through.
“What Azeem has done, he is not doing it for personal gain. I think he wants change and that is what he is pushing for.”
About his decision to come forward, Amjad said: “It’s going through your head [reporting it] but I was a boy of 16 and I didn’t know what to do. I kept it to myself.
“No one else shared their experiences with me and neither did I. If I opened up, those who had similar problems might have opened up too.”
On Monday, Yorkshire’s new chairman, Lord Patel, apologized to Rafiq over the county’s handling of his allegations.
The county has been widely criticized, with the suspension of their right to host international matches and other major matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board, hitting their finances hard as sponsors run away.
“Azeem is a whistleblower and should be commended as such, he should never have gone through this,” Patel said at a news conference.
“We are so sorry for what you and your family went through and the way we handled it.
“I thank Azeem for his courage to speak out. Let me be clear from the start: racism or discrimination in any form is no joke.”
Rafiq and senior executives from Yorkshire will testify before a Parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on November 16.
