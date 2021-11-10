Alabama football from afar: how fans around the world are keeping an eye on the tide





This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to bammers above. We can’t all come home to a soccer game in Alabama. And it’s hard to live so far away from all the winning. But it doesn’t matter if you have a job in New York, work abroad, or whatever prevents you from hopping in a car or on a plane to watch the tide in Bryant-Denny. People will make it. Transplant fans in other US cities flock to parties, alumni gatherings and more to keep an eye on their beloved Crimson Tide when they can’t make it home. So today we’re talking to those fans who have to do it all over the world if they want to enjoy every part of an Alabama football season just like the people at the stadium. Plus an interview with the man behind the Alabama Pro Updates account on Twitter. -Visitors: John Graham, author of the Alabama Pro Updates account on Twitter Chris Hollinger, a graduate of UA in New York and a fan of Alabama Rick Bragg, Pulitzer Prize-winning author More Bammers: Watching the tide in an almost empty stadium: it was a really nice environment Is football in Alabama the same without tailgating? Do women watch football in Alabama differently than men? Bammers, the AL.com podcast that takes you into the hearts and minds of Alabama football fans, is now available for download on all platforms. The show focuses on fans’ obsession with the Crimson Tide and how far they will go with their fandom. Past guests include Paul Finebaum, Tim Brando, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Cecil Hurt, Warren St. John, Conrad Thompson, John Parker Wilson and Alabama football fans around the world. Listen to every episode now! If you like the show, please leave a rating and review. Follow Ben Flanagan on Twitter. Subscribe to acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, sewing machine, or wherever you get your podcasts from. Author Rick Bragg on how he keeps up with Alabama football when he’s on the road. (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)

