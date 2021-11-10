Only female high school hockey team players receive community support after being harassed during the game





Students in the arena an hour outside of Pittsburgh shouted vulgar chants at the female goalkeeper from Mars High School, who broke down on the ice. CNN affiliate WPXI.

The behavior of the students of the opposing team, Armstrong High School, has since led the league to take disciplinary action against the school.

To support the lone female athlete on the team, hundreds of community members came to Monday night’s game to cheer her on.

Because the sold-out crowd couldn’t fit into Mars’ home arena, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins invited the more than 800 fans to fill the stands at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pennsylvania. The female goalkeeper’s resilience even caught the eye of Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle, a two-time Olympian and goalkeeper on the U.S. women’s hockey team, who attended the game. “It’s pretty cool,” she told WPXI. “Every time she makes a save, this place goes crazy!” The humiliating and sexist taunts about the goalkeeper and her body from some fans during the October 28 game impacted Armstrong students and their hockey team. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League gave CNN an overview of the disciplinary actions, including banning Armstrong students in grades 9-12 from the rest of the hockey games in the 2021-2022 season and requiring a faculty member or administrator to play at home. and away games to check for bad spectator behavior. Hockey players’ siblings can still attend games with a parent or guardian, the league noted. Armstrong’s hockey team, the River Hawks, is also on probation for the remainder of the season, including playoffs, according to the league. The school’s principal called the incident “deeply disturbing.” according to WPXI, and said the administration has since contacted the keeper to apologize. CNN has asked the school for comment.

Patrick Cornell of CNN contributed to this report.

