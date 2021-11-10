Chicago White Sox Consider Craig Kimbrel Trade After Picking Up Reliever’s Option





CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox are open to moving reliever Craig Kimbrel, days after he raised his $16 million contract option for 2022. “We view him as a potentially impactful loser, as he has been for most of his career,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday on Day 1 of GM’s Southern California meetings. “We are not alone in that opinion. “What we need to figure out is whether it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform in the future or is there a better use of that place and maybe him through trade.” The 33-year old Kimbrel is ninth all-time with 372 career saves, but was asked to pitch in the eighth inning for the White Sox after being taken over by the crosstown Cubs mid-season. The move backfired when Kimbrel’s ERA rose from 0.49 at the Cubs to 5.09 at the White Sox. “It didn’t go the way we wanted last year, so maybe we can use his skills better than how we did it,” Hahn said. “So we have to rethink its use with us versus a possible trade.” 2 Related The White Sox had an all-star closer in Liam Hendriks when they gave up injured second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer to get Kimbrel at the end of July. Back then, Kimbrel said he had no problem pitching in the eighth inning and blamed mechanical problems. Hahn said Kimbrel continues to express a desire to do what is best for the team. However, his return to the White Sox is in doubt and it is more than likely that he will throw back in the ninth inning for another team in 2022. “He’s almost gone,” said a rival chief executive on Tuesday. Hahn admitted Kimbrel’s performance wasn’t great, but said he doesn’t regret the decision to trade for him. White Sox Brass decided he was the best reliever on the market, and they set out to get him. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get an exact answer as to why he didn’t work in those eight weeks, but certainly if we’re going to include him in our plans for the future, we need to find a way to maximize his abilities,” he said. . “It’s easy to look at the results and work backwards for an explanation and say, ‘Well, the role wasn’t what he was used to, so it must be the role.’ He approached it the same way he would approach closing odds.” If by chance the White Sox can’t get him moving, Hahn is confident that the White Sox will get a team player in whatever role they put him in. “I’ve had several conversations with him since the end of the season,” Hahn said. “He wants to win.”

