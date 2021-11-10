Rohit Sharma appointed India T20 squad skipper, Kohli rested | Cricket

Indian cricket marks a new beginning with Rohit Sharma on Tuesday appointed the T20 skipper to take over from Virat Kohli, who ended his role in the shortest format with the World Cup elimination. Sharma will be the first to join the new head coach, Rahul Dravid, in the T20 series at home against New Zealand this month, as Kohli opted for a break.

The elevation of Sharma, who was vice-captain, was expected, the confirmation comes in the statement from the Indian cricket board announcing the squad for the three-match T20 series to be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi ( Nov 19) and Kolkata (Nov 21). BCCI did not mention Sharmas’ tenure, but it is planned that he will take the lead in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. KL Rahul has been appointed Vice Captain.

The T20s will be followed by a series of two tests and Kohli is only expected to return for the second game in Mumbai. Kohli will also rest from the first Test against New Zealand, a BCCI official said.

Sharma, 34, is the oldest of the current players in India and made his international debut as a great talent in June 2007. He was part of the triumphant T20 World Cup team in South Africa that year and returned to that country for his first Indian Premier League title with Deccan Chargers in 2009. He has four T20 international centuries.

While his white ball career took off after he was promoted to open under the captaincy of MS Dhonis in 2013, he honed his leadership skills with Mumbai Indians leading them to an IPL record five titles. Last year there was speculation as to whether Sharma, fresh off MI’s 2020 win, would be given the T20 captaincy. Outgoing coach Ravi Shatri and Kohli spoke of Sharma’s input to the team as they said on Monday his raise would be a formality.

Indian cricket returns to joint captaincy. I don’t think it’s such a bad thing, Shastri said Monday. In Rohit you have a very capable man. He has won so many IPLs. He’s been the vice-captain. Kohli and Dhoni, and before that Anil Kumble and Dhoni, had shared the captaincy.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee may still have a few other key decisions to make, including Kohli continuing as ODI skipper. It is likely that Sharma will soon be put in charge of both white-ball teams. You will soon know. A call will be answered by the national selectors, the official said.

The selectors have also reassured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for the T20s. Eight players from the T20 World Cup squad will miss the New Zealand series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who struggled with bowling fitness, is not included. Leg spinner Rahul Chahar goes with India to South Africa. Yuzvendra Chahal, a controversial omission for the World Cup, has been recalled for a while.

The selectors have named nine new names in the squad of 16. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the young Maharashtra batsman who finished as the IPL top scorer this season with champions Chennai Super Kings, and Madhya Pradesh player Venkatesh Iyer, who impressed as the runners-up opener -up Kolkata Knight Riders and bowled-up have been summoned.

The 26-year-old Venkatesh wants to take on the role of all-rounder. Pandyas World Cup roster was controversial after the selectors realized he was unfit for bowling. Pandya, retained as a batter, was able to deliver only four undersized overs in five games. He also largely underperformed with the bat.

Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakaravarthy of the World Cup squad have also been eliminated, both having finished wicketless in the UAE. Chakravarthy played with a tricky knee and calf, and despite throwing a number of economic overs, he fell short of his reputation as a mysterious bowler who would make breakthroughs.

Gaikwad had an excellent IPL with 635 runs including a hundred. The 24-year-old was in India in July with a limited crossing through Sri Lanka. He was also in excellent form in the ongoing Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The selectors also awarded two pacers for their excellent IPLAvesh Khan and Harshal Patel, who is also a handy hitter. Khan was a regular for Delhi Capitals and was also with the squad in the England Test series. Patel was the purple cap holder in IPL, where he cheated best with his mix of slower balls, mainly the off-cutter, in the death overs in particular.

With Bumrah and Shami rested, Mohammed Siraj enters the T20 mix, winning a key role in Indias recent Test. Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, who were all reserve in the UAE, are back with the team. Tearaway Jammu and Kashmir quick Umran Malik, who impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was chosen for the India A tour of South Africa.