Ohio State Makes Top Four in College Football Playoff, Joining Georgia, Alabama and Oregon

What happens when every College Football Playoff contender, except the No. 1 team, wrestles on the first Saturday in November?

Not a whole lot when it comes to the CFP selection committee rankings.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 in the second edition of the rankings released Tuesday night, followed again by No. 2 Alabama, which survived a 20-14 scare against LSU at home. Georgia, which defeated Missouri 43-6 at home last week to improve to 9-0, will play in Tennessee on Saturday.

College Football Playoff Ranking — November 9 file 1. Georgia 9-0 2. Alabama 8-1 3. Oregon 8-1 4. Ohio State 8-1 5. Cincinnati 9-0 6. Michigan 8-1 7. Michigan State 8-1 8. Oklahoma 9-0 9. Notre Dame 8-1 10. Oklahoma State 8-1 11. Texas A&M 7-2 12. Wake up forest 8-1 13. Baylor 7-2 14. BYU 8-2 15. Ole Miss 7-2 16. NC Status 7-2 17. Chestnut brown 6-3 18. Wisconsin 6-3 19. Purdue 6-3 20. Iowa 7-2 21. Pittsburgh 7-2 22. State of San Diego 8-1 23. UTSA 9-0 24. Utah 6-3 25. Arkansas 6-3

Michigan State was the only team from the top five from a week ago to lose 40-29 to Purdue on Saturday. The Spartans fell back to number 7, so the other three top six teams in the first ranking moved up one spot. Oregon is number 3, Ohio State is number 4 and Cincinnati is number 5. Michigan is number 6 and is one spot ahead of Michigan State, even though the Spartans defeated the Wolverines 37-33 on October 30. Oklahoma, which was inactive last week, remained No. 8, followed by No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, the committee’s chair, said deciding whether to rank the Spartans or Wolverines higher was one of the longer debates this week.

“A week ago it was discussed that Michigan could be the more complete team; offensively, defensively, every stat Michigan is ahead of Michigan State,” Barta said on the ESPN rankings show. “But the committee certainly gave” [Michigan State] the nod. They were undefeated, beating Michigan head-to-head. What’s different a week later? Michigan won, Michigan State lost. The discussion in the room went back and forth, but at the end of the day, as a committee, we felt Michigan was a better team.

“Keep an eye on us, we can watch again next week.”

While there is still a month to play before the final rankings are announced on December 5, a team’s current position matters. In the previous seven editions of the CFP, 24 of the 28 selected teams have been in the top six of the commission’s rankings at this point in the season. Only Ohio State in 2014, Oklahoma and Michigan State in 2015, and Oklahoma in 2019 were outside the top six with five weeks to go and still made it to the top four, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information research.

In fact, the eventual national champion has been in the top two in the second CFP top-25 release in each of the previous six seasons.

Outside of Georgia, none of the top CFP playoff candidates last week was overly impressive. The Ducks won 26-16 in Washington in inclement weather and the Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 26-17 on the road. Oregon’s 35-28 win over Ohio State on September 11 still weighs heavily on the selection committee.

The Bearcats, who needed two goal-line stands in the final minutes to take a 28-20 home win against Tulsa on Saturday, are the highest-ranking team ever from a group of five conference. Unbeaten Cincinnati hoped to be in the top four last week, but have struggled to beat lesser opponents in each of the past three games. The overall strength of the conference — there is no other AAC in the top 25 for the second week in a row — also detracts from the CFP’s chances.

No. 21 Pitt jumped four places and No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 16 NC State jumped three places each. Along with Michigan State, No. 17 Auburn four places and No. 12 Wake Forest three.

no. 19 Purdue, No. 23 UTSA, no. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arkansas are new to the ranking, while Mississippi State, Kentucky, Minnesota and Fresno State dropped out.