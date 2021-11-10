Livermore considers Hollandstrong tennis match in next budget





LIVERMORE Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller told selectpersons on Tuesday that a request for in-kind work to improve the tennis courts at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay would require city approval. “Deb Roberts, chairman of the Hollandstrong Community Foundation (which has been working on this for several years), wants to breathe new life into the tennis courts,” Miller said. She has submitted a grant application and is seeking in-kind work from the city as part of the required match. The Hollandstrong Community Foundation was established in memory of Roberts’ son, Michael Holland, who died when the SS El Faro sank near the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015, she said. The foundation has provided scholarships to graduating seniors from three school districts in the region, she noted. The two tennis courts have been unusable for more than 10 years, Roberts said. The gate has been broken down and the lighting has been disconnected. Roberts said she was at the Jay Select Board meeting Monday and planned to go to Livermore Falls for that board meeting after she left Livermore. “I worked with Marc Keller of Regional School Unit 73, wrote a grant, and we got state approval for a 50/50 match for a grant totaling about $410,000,” Roberts said. Of the $200,000 needed for the contest, about 60% of that is committed by vendors offering their work at discounted prices, she noted. “It’s not a foregone conclusion,” Roberts said. “We have state approval (through the Bureau of Parks and Lands Water Conservation Fund).” Once it gets to the national level, there are usually three cycles a year, she noted. Roberts seeks $27,202 in-kind work from Jay, Livermore Falls, and Livermore, or about $9,000 from each city. The cities could come together to decide what resources each could provide, such as one or two trucks to work with the contractor, she said. Transporting old materials and transporting gravel for the new jobs were suggestions. Roberts asked if it would go through on the warrant for the Town Meeting. “That’s the order of the board of directors,” Miller said. “It’s still early, we haven’t even started the budget process yet. They’ll probably want to look at the budget numbers.” “Tennis is a lifelong sport,” she says. “The courts would be very accessible to all members of the RSU 73 community, young and old. It would be great for the community and a great way to honor our son.”

