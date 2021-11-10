Michigan opens 2021-22 campaign with victory in overtime against IUPUI

Next game: St Francis Brooklyn 13-11-2021 | 2:00 B1G+

Michigan opened the season with a 67-62 win over IUPUI. UM scored the first seven points of the extra session to register the victory.

Naz Hillmon recorded her 34th career double-double, good for 30 points and 15 rebounds. It was the sixth 30-point game of her career.

Leigha Brown 18 points added from the bench.

Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: #11 Michigan 67, IUPUI 62 (OT)

Facts: UM (1-0), IUPUI (0-1)

Next UM event: Saturday November 13 — vs. St. Francis Brooklyn (Crisler Center), 2 p.m.

ANN ARBOR, I. — The 11-ranked University of Michigan women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season at Crisler Center on Tuesday night (Nov. 9) with a 67-62 win over IUPUI over IUPUI. Michigan scored the first seven points of the extra period to round out the win.

UM extends its season-opening streak to eight straight wins, all of which came in at Crisler.

The Wolverines were led by Naz Hillmon , who scored her 34th career double-double with 30 points, marking her sixth game of 30 points and her 38th game with 20 points or more, while adding 15 rebounds — four of which were offensive.

Senior Leigha Brown scored 18 points in the opener, seven of which came from the charity streak, and Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and made two three-pointers in the first quarter.

UM used 38 points in paint and 20 points in turnover to push it past IUPUI.

Three Wolverines saw their debut with Laila Phelia leads the freshman trio with four points and four rebounds, while Jordan Hobbs had three points and Ari Wiggins closed the evening with two points and a bargain.

Kiser got the Wolverine charge flowing with back-to-back three-pointers to give UM an 8-5 advantage midway through the first quarter. IUPUI answered with six straight runs but Hillmon took over to get out of the media hiatus to score six of his own and force a Jaguars timeout with 2:23 remaining with Wolverines leading 14-12. IUPUI hit a final three-pointer in the final two minutes to take a one-point lead, 15-14, in the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged baskets with IUPUI leading 22-20 at media timeout. Once again, the UM offense came out of the break along with Brown making back-to-back shots including a triple before Hillmon laid up and Wiggins defended the ball and made the fast break layup to defeat Michigan at 29 -24 with less than two minutes left at halftime.

The Maize and Blue ended the half with a 12-2 run with nine unanswered to take a 32-24 advantage in the locker room. Hillmon led Michigan by 12 points, while Brown added eight and Kiser had six. Defensively, UM forced six turnovers and added three blocks and three steals.

Late in the third quarter, Michigan went on a 7-0 run before forcing a backcourt with the press, triggering a brown jumper to give UM a 47-34 lead with 3:10 left in the third stanza. IUPUI ended the quarter with a 4-for-4 shooting, narrowing the gap to six, 49-43, with 10 minutes left in the regular season.

The Jaguars stayed close to the Wolverines, but Hillmon gave a pass between three defenders to junior Maddie Nolan for a layup, then followed it up with a layup of its own to take Michigan’s lead at seven, 58-51, with less than three minutes left. IUPUI didn’t give up, holding the Wolverines scoreless for the next two minutes, making the score at 58 with one minute to go. Neither team was able to convert their last possession, forcing the game to go into extra time.

Hillmon snapped a five-minute UM scoreless drought with a free throw and two layups, while Danielle Rauch made a floating layup, giving Michigan a 65-60 lead with 43 seconds left in overtime. Brown added two final free throws to cap the season-opening win.

Michigan will continue its three-game homestand to kick off the season at 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 13) with St. Francis Brooklyn at Crisler Center. UM will raise its NCAA Sweet 16 banner for 2021 ahead of the game.