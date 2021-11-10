Sports
Cricket: Veteran Aussie umpire Bruce Oxenford believes he knows the secret sauce behind Black Caps domination
Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps bowler Trent Boult ahead of the semi-final against England. Video / NZC
An Australian referee claims New Zealand has found the secret sauce to becoming a World Cup powerhouse by draining negative energy from the game.
The Kiwis are respected around the world for being the good guys of cricket, but umpire Bruce Oxenford, who retired from the international panel last season after a 14-year stint, believes their serene state of mind isn’t just good for the game, but also for a powerful force behind their recent wave of form.
The Kiwis are world champions of test matches after beating India in the final in England and losing the final of the 50-over World Cup to England after a countdown when the scores were tied.
They now have a chance to grab another big trophy when they meet England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
Oxenford has refereed them many times and their relaxed way of thinking, which includes being courteous and supportive to referees when they make a mistake, made such an impression on him that he tried to take a similar approach.
“They’re great,” Oxenford said.
“They could have become world champions in all three formats, were it not for the fact that they made a wrong decision about an overthrow in the 50-over World Cup. And they just kept going that day.
“New Zealand just doesn’t waste energy on things they have no control over. It’s so important to all sports people. If you worry about things going wrong, you can forget about the things that need to go right.”
“They can get a 50-50 call to them and they say ‘oh well, that’s what happens.’ If you get a foul against them very often, they will come up to you and say, “It wasn’t right, but I would have called it that too.”
“It’s unbelievable. It gives referees confidence the way to referees the way you think you should. They sincerely wish you the best before and during the match. It’s nice to be treated as an equal instead of an enemy on the pitch .
“If you can take all the negative energy out of your psyche, that’s a great way to deal with it. Watching them really helped me with my referees. You think “technology proved I was wrong about that.” , which is difficult. But I’m moving forward.
“I think it started when Brendon McCullum took over as captain. He took a lead over the All Blacks and respected the opposition. Control what you can control and forget the rest.”
“The point is that debutants immediately feel a part of things. You can’t earn your stripes. You participate.”
“Kane Williamson is a ripper. Martin Guptill is a cracker. Their fast bowlers – Trent Boult and Tim Southee are brilliant.”
Oxenford said Phil Hughes’ death when he was hit by a short ball playing Sheffield Shield cricket for seven years was a catalyst for their new way of thinking.
“They played with absolute freedom after that. They were playing Pakistan during a test in the UAE when it happened. They didn’t want to play. They were persuaded to finish the game. When they finally came back, they didn’t throw bouncers or appeal. go, Rod Tucker told them to appeal.
“They just went out and slog and played brilliantly and thought ‘why don’t we play like this all the time?”
