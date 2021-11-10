NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant’s Sleepers Week 10





Offering a Bills running back is a grandiose act. The running game has been so impotent that Cole Beasley is called Buffalo’s”de facto going back.” But it is with a little guts that I propose Devin Singletary this week. That suggestion depends on Zack Moss’ health. If Moss passes the concussion protocol, neither will feel particularly useful this week. If Moss can’t go, that should boost Singletary’s chances against a Jets beef defense that ranks 24th in the league. There will always be other extenuating factors (Josh Allen running near the goal line, a shaky offensive line) but the hopes of more touches combined with a plus matchup make Singletary an intriguing option. Remember when I said the Raiders need to find more pass catchers? It was only a few paragraphs ago. Scroll back up. Yes, they signed DeSean Jackson. However, he’s historically been as volatile as wide receivers come. That leads us back to Kenyan Drake. His eight goals in Week 9 were third on the team. He came in second with 70 receiving yards. It wouldn’t be surprising if that turned out to be Las Vegas’ offensive MO for the rest of the year. A matchup against the much-maligned defense of the Chiefs seems like a good time to put that theory into practice. It only lasted two months, but Brandon Aiyuk is a thing. In the past two weeks, he has attacked nearly half of his total 15 times all season. It could be that Aiyuk has finally worked his way out of Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse. The Niners may become more aggressive offensively. Anyway, we like this version of Aiyuk much better and hope it sticks. This week could be a real test of the 49ers’ devotion to Aiyuk against a good Rams defense that will be a little salty after being pushed by the Titans in Week 9. I agree that Jamal Agnew is becoming the player I wanted Laviska Shenault Jr. would be. Once I’ve blown out the candles on my compassionate party cake, I’ll tell you to fire up the Jags’ new slot receiver. In Jacksonville’s last four games, Agnew is tied for the team leader with a 19.7% goal percentage. (He’s tied up with Dan Arnold, who’s a head-scratcher in his own right.) There’s volume to be had here with an offense often in catch-up mode. It’s even better against a Colts defense that gives up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. noah fant sat outside last week after failing to activate in time off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He could potentially be back in action after another full week. Just in time for a match-up with the Eagles, who have been torn to shreds this year. Last week I had Jared Cook in this room as a sleeper. While he didn’t perform as expected, the Chargers did get touchdowns from Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham. The process was good, even if the results weren’t what we wanted. So basically start with Noah Fant. Last week I wrote about Tyler Conklin with a good chance against the Ravens. He finished in the top 15, which isn’t a big deal if you’re streaming tight ends. Even more encouraging were his seven goals. He has earned a solid role in Minnesota’s passing game. Now he gets to take a shot at a Chargers defense that has always been among the worst at defending tight ends. If you’re already on the Conklin train, there’s no reason to stop now. It shouldn’t take too many words to make a case for the Foals DST. They are a top five fantasy defense this season. They have logged multiple sacks in seven of their nine matches, while forcing multiple turnovers in seven. In other words, they are good. This week they play against the Jaguars. They have the NFL’s 29th-ranked offense and allow the third most fantasy points per game on defenses. In other words, they are bad.

