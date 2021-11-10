Residents lash out at handling alleged misconduct hockey team | News

DANVERS During an emotional school committee meeting that included a motion for the director’s leave, residents criticized school officials for handling allegations of racism and abuse by members of the Danvers High School boys’ hockey team.

More than 60 people and several TV cameras gathered in a high school room for the meeting, with people shouting at each other and some saying the city is at a crucial crossroads in how it handles issues of race. and equality.

“The horrific events that have happened, the racism and homophobia and anti-Semitism, are like a stain on my own family,” said Bob Gamer, a resident and member of the city’s Human Rights and Inclusion Commission. “The trauma of the victims can only be described as unspeakable.”

The explosive meeting followed a story from The Boston Globe on Sunday of allegations of abuse by an anonymous player of the 2019-20 Danvers boys’ hockey team. The player told the Globe that he was repeatedly punched in the face by a teammate with a plastic sex toy while being physically restrained by two other teammates for refusing to make racist remarks as part of a locker room ritual.

The team called the ritual “Hard R Fridays,” with the “R” referring to the last letter of the n-word, the player said. The team is also said to have engaged in a group text chat with offensive words and images. The team also held what was dubbed “Gay Tuesday,” when the player said he was inappropriately touched after being told to undress.

Danvers officials had previously revealed allegations of hazing and other inappropriate behavior, and police and an outside investigator were investigating the incidents. But officials declined to release the reports and never disclosed the details of the alleged abuse. Residents speaking Monday night said no adults have taken responsibility for the controversy the community has caused.

Gabe Lopes called the situation “shameful” and called on school committee members to “be honorable and resign”.

“Some of you folks, please get off and let the city heal and start over,” Lopes said.

The meeting began when School Committee member Robin Doherty filed a motion for the committee to vote to place Superintendent Lisa Dana on administrative leave. The committee then went into the executive meeting for 20 minutes to discuss the motion. Chairman Eric Crane later said the committee will consider Doherty’s motion in a board meeting Monday.

While many of the speakers were angry with school officials for keeping the alleged abuse a secret, Debbie Joyce, the mother of a Danvers hockey player, taunted adults who had attacked the players on social media. Joyce said her son was a freshman on the team and has never seen anyone sexually assaulted.

“You plastered a scarlet letter and had a witch trial without an actual trial,” Joyce said of people on social media. “You’re the bullies in this case.”

Some school committee members defended their actions, saying they took the allegations seriously and launched investigations, but were prevented by privacy laws from disclosing too much information.

“If you think we haven’t done anything about this in the last year and a half or that we’ve taken it lightly or somehow brushed it off, swept under the rug, that’s a load of nonsense,” says school board member Arthur Skarmeas. said.

But another committee member, Alice Campbell, said officials have not done enough.

“I don’t believe any appropriate action has been taken,” she said. “It is unacceptable that no adult was held accountable. As a parent I sit here wondering what else has been hidden from us.”

Several people praised the player who spoke to the Globe about the abuse.

“He’s braver than many of us in this room,” Lisa Silva said.

Gamer said that while mistakes were made “honestly, they ruined it royally,” he said he doesn’t believe firing people is the way to resolve the controversy and move the city forward.

“A firing squad won’t clear things up,” he said. “Toxicity is leading us in the wrong direction.”

On Monday, Endicott College announced it would no longer allow the Danvers boys’ hockey team to play or practice at the college’s ice rink, which was Danvers’ home rink. The college said the allegations and lack of transparency “are in direct conflict with Endicott’s values ​​and commitment to the community”.