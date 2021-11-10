Rohit Sharma Named New India T20 Cricket Captain | Cricket News





Star batsman replaces Virat Kohli as the India cricket board announces the squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma has been named the new captain of India’s T20 team, replacing Virat Kohli, the cricket board said after the team was dumped from the World Cup. The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) tweeted on Tuesday that the 34-year-old opening batsman was named the T20I captain for India when it announced the squad for an upcoming tour of New Zealand. Fellow opener KL Rahul has been named Rohits deputy. Kohli, who took over the T20I captaincy in 2017, had announced his decision to step down in September, citing his immense workload. He remains the skipper of the one-day and Test teams. The announcement follows news that former batting legend Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as all-format coach after the World Cup, where India failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Known for hitting hard, right-handed Sharma made his debut for the national team in 2007, initially playing limited overs cricket before being taken on the Test squad in 2013. Sharma also led the Mumbai Indians to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times. Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Kohli, have never won the title. Kohli was also not named in the T20 squad for the New Zealand tour to give the batsman time to rest. Pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were also excluded. The New Zealand tour kicks off on November 17 with the first of three T20 games, followed by two Test matches. The selectors have made several changes to the roster in the United Arab Emirates, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel while dropping all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The first T20 is scheduled for Jaipur on November 17, followed by matches in Ranchi on November 19 and Kolkata on November 21. Indias Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in action as England’s Jos Buttler watches at the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament in Birmingham, UK [File: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers] Sharma played 116 international T20 matches, scoring 3,029 runs and averaging over 32. He has amassed 9,205 runs in 227 ODIs and 3,047 from 43 Test matches averaging nearly 47. India faced sharp criticism at home for their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup, including their humiliating defeat at the hands of both arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand. But Shastri said Monday after his last game after five years that the current team was one of the great cricket teams in the history of the game. We may not have won this World Cup, but I think we need to continue to have a strong team in the future because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul (Dravid) will have his own ideas on how to move this team forward, Shastri said. I think you have a very capable man in Rohit. He has won so many IPLs. He’s the vice-captain of this side. He’s waiting in the wings to take that job, Shastri added. Kohli tweeted Monday: Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we came up short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it. We will strive to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Selection: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/10/rohit-sharma-new-india-t20-cricket-captain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos