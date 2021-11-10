Bangladesh cricket board investigates team’s abject display – Newspaper





DHAKA: Cricket authorities in Bangladesh must investigate the disappointing performance of their teams in the T20 World Cup, in which they opened with a defeat to Scotland and lost all five Super 12 stage matches. Bangladesh, in eighth place, trudged on to Super 12s, thanks only to wins against minnows Oman and Papua New Guinea. They then faced scathing criticism after finishing at the bottom of their group, being knocked out twice for under 100 in their last two matches. A committee will poll relevant stakeholders to assess why the team was unable to deliver the expected performance at the event, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Monday. Commentator and retired Australian batter Mark Waugh called Bangladesh embarrassing after being thrown out for 73 in their last game for 73 against Australia, who raced to their goal in just 38 balls. Bangladesh offered nothing with the bat. That’s an embarrassing display, the Australian told Fox Television. It should be the T20 World Cup and you wouldn’t find that in the park in third grade. Former BCB chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury attacked his successor Nazmul Hassan Papon after the poor performance. Bangladesh has now played four World Cups under Mr Papon, things are going from bad to worse, Chowdhury tweeted. It’s always someone else’s fault [that] he knocked our cricket to the ground. Local media said the team could see significant changes in the upcoming series against Pakistan, who will arrive in Bangladesh next week to play three Twenty 20 internationals and two Tests. But former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza urged authorities not to scapegoat players for the failures of Bangladesh’s set-up. Please correct the process without harming the players, he wrote on Facebook. Bangladesh has secured a place in the Super-12 stage of the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. Published in Dawn, November 10, 2021

