AREATLETICS: Big South Announces All-Conference Teams for Cross Country, Soccer and Tennis | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — The Big South Conference recently announced its All-Conference teams for boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and girls’ tennis, and multiple Marshall athletes have made the list. Boys XC In boys’ cross country, in the Big Division, Sam Deutz made it for Marshall. Fanuel Wolday, Mikele Walu, Ofbeka Morke, Alec Langerud and Filmon Wolday (Worthington) and Isaac Feldkamp (Waseca) join him on the All-Conference team. On the Honorable Mention team, Ethan Bly, Hudson Dieken, Daniel Olin and Keagen Anderson led the way ahead of Marshall. Next to them are Mason Bobb (Worthington), Gavin Artner (Fairmont) and Joe Feldkamp (Waseca). The Small Division included Will Ahrens (Redwood Valley), Ryan Pierson and Marco Crispin (St. James Area), Andrew Boyum (Jackson County Central), Camden and Owen Janiszeski (Luverne) and Caden Strasser (Pipesteen Area). On the Honorable Mention team were Levi Miest (St. James Area), Griffen Jarchow (Luverne), Camden and Kilen Cilek (Redwood Valley), Evan Paplow (JCC), and Charlie Smith and Aaden Nauman (Windom Area). Girls XC On the girls side, in the Big Division, Allyson Sample, Bellamy Sukalski, Miracle Tucker and Katelyn Leibfried made it for Marshall. Among them on the All-Conference team are Laura Thompson and Macy Hanson (Fairmont) and Ella Dufault (Waseca). On the Honorable Mention team, Cameen McFarquhar, Taleigha Bigler, Brooklyn Mauch and Gracelyn Foster led the way for Marshall. They are joined by Callie Dufault (Waseca), Hadley Struehrenberg (St. Peter) and Carys Gudahl (Fairmont). In the Small Division, Tenley Nelson, Jenna DeBates, Kayla Bloemendaal and Ella Schmuck (Luverne), Kaylee Walkin (Windom Area), Taylor Post (Pipestone Area) and Olivia Anderson (JCC) were on the All-Conference team. The Honorable Mention team included Madalyn Munsell, Addie Thomes, Catherine Buffie, Payton Schueller and Annie Lunde (Redwood Valley), Grace Ingebretsen (Luverne) and Naomi Wallace (Pipestone Area). boys soccer In boys’ football, Isaac Correa, Bryan Esparza and Preston Hoflock made it for Marshall. Among them on the All-Conference team are Jonathan Banegas, Elmer Guzman, Ulises Barrera, Menkem Mehri, Edgar Carrillo, Isaiah Noble and Dalen Gonzalez (Worthington) and Alex Bosacker (St. Peter). On the Honorable Mention team, Mohamed Mohamed and Eli Pedersen made it for Marshall. Besides them are Mir Gossom, Santos Orellana, Omar Fernandez and Osmin Pineda (Worthington), Derick Vivas Montoya (Mankato Loyola), Prince Lebbi and Eli Broomfield (Fairmont), Jorge Ruiz (Waseca) and Ryan Ocampo (New Ulm). girls soccer No Marshall players made the list on the girls’ side. The All-Conference team included Grace Dlouhy, Adrianna Bixby and Katie Gurrola (St. Peter), Sam Azure, Chloe Mansfield and Katrina Fuller (Waseca), Rayah Quiring, Sami Lenort, Mackenzie Householder and Carissa Saxton (Fairmont), and Mia Johnson (New Ulm). The Honorable Mention team included Livia Reinarts, Annika Morschauser and Julia Dewitt (New Ulm), Gabriela Lopez, Journey Utpadel, Addison Wieseler, Thyme Lang and Maia Bartelt (Waseca), Margarita Pineda (Worthington), and Cadee Becker (Fairmont). Tennis In tennis, in the West Division, Eden Knudson, Regan Loft, Leah Schaefer and Leah Matzner made it for Marshall. Among them on the All-Conference team are Mia Wenzel, Kristin Rud and Olivia Wieneke (Luverne), Brielle Kulm and Emma Stahl (Pipestone Area), Jaelyn Haler and Sailor Mohlenbrock (St. James Area) and Marah Darling (Worthington). The Honorable Mention team included Mykela Hanson, Alexis Breken, Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler (St. James Area), Toryn Woelber (Pipestone Area), and Kessey Aljets and Ivy Jensen (Worthington). In the East Division, the All-Conference team included Marissa Benz and Addison Armstrong (Blue Earth Area), Claire Nemmers, Lauren Davis, Ellie Hernes and Maggy Totzke (Fairmont), Makiah Otto (New Ulm), Brooklyn Mauldan (River Valley ), Amelia Hildebrandt, Annika Southworth, Josie Wiebusch and Macy Weller (St. Peter) and CeCe Huttemier (Waseca). The Honorable Mention team included Grace Hanson, Kylie Rosenau and Olivia Dutton (BEA), Kaydince Thoms (River Valley), and Rhyan Holmgren and Madison Kamm (St. Peter). Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

