How long will Sergei Bobrovsky keep the No. 1 job?

This week’s article features Columbus’ No. 1 center on a roll, Duchene’s revival in Music City, the Ghost back from the dead, a future long-term net-guard change in the Sunshine State, Laine, and Eklund returns to Sweden.

First liners (risers)

Boone Jenner, C, CLB

Jenner will play Cy Young early this season. He scored his first assist on Saturday to go through the first 10 games of the season with six goals. Jenner’s shooting rate will drop as he’s well over 20 percent, but if he can stay in a top six role, the drop in goal count should be offset by an increase in helpers. His production had dropped significantly in recent seasons, so take his hot start with a grain of salt, but his line placement and the talent next to him should allow him to post a decent number of counting stats.

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, WPG

After a slow start, Ehlers has been piping hot lately. His goal and assist on Friday gave the Danish winger all eight points in their last six games this season, after being kept off the scoresheet in four games to open the year. The 25-year-old benefited from the trades of Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine to match his career high with 13 power play points and a total of 21 goals and 46 points in just 47 games last season. He’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be as he plays a prominent role in the attack of the Jets. However, check his status as he left training early on Monday.

Matt Duchene, RW, NAS

Duchene continued his resurgence in 2021/22, scoring on four shots on Friday. His offense has come to life recently with four goals and five assists in his last six games, earning him 10 points, 37 shots on the net, a minus-1 rating and four power play points in 11 games this season. . After missing a good chunk of last season with a lower body injury and racking up just six goals and 13 points in 34 games, little was expected from Duchene. It’s unclear if he can keep up with this sort of scoring pace, but the 30-year-old appears to have benefited from a move to the right after previously working as a center back for much of his career.

Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, EDM

Our preseason update showed why Puljujarvi should have been on your list of breakthrough candidates: “After a one-year sabbatical in Finland, Puljujarvi returned to a top-six role in Edmonton in 2020-21, scoring 15 goals and 10 assists in 55 games, although it’s important to note that 23 of his 25 points came in his last 44 appearances of the year.” The last piece was the key. Puljujarvi skates with Connor McDavid, increasing its value, and it has looked good. He is up to five basehits and seven helpers in 10 games and could finish the season as a point-per-game player.

Jesse Puljujarvi enjoys his time skating alongside Connor McDavid. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, AZ

Gostisbehere needed a change of scenery as his career in Philly had been flat. Distributed in Arizona, Ghost has been by far the most prolific blueliner of the Yotes. After scoring his first goal of the season on Friday and adding a trio of helpers on Saturday, Gostisbehere is down to nine points in 12 games. He probably won’t score 65 points like he did in 2017-18, but finishing around or north of the 46 points he scored as a rookie in 2015-16 is possible, especially if he continues to see consistent ice time on the man advantage.

Rasmus Andersson, D, CGY

Andersson has scored 19, 22 and 21 points in the last three years, the last two being slightly disappointing as he saw the ice age increase. This year it looks like he’s starting to pull it all off, scoring seven points, including five on power play, in the first 11 games of the season. For the third year in a row, his ice age has increased while skating the top couple in Calgary, boding well for continued success.

Jack Campbell, G, TOR

Campbell, profiled earlier in the season, gets another mention because he’s on a roll. He won four consecutive games and scored just five goals in that span. Those wins came not against the Weak Sisters of the Poor, but against talented teams, including the Golden Knights, Lightning and Bruins. Campbell is 6-3-1 with an average of 2.09 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.929. Those last two digits are likely to diminish based on the nature of the offensive talent in the NHL, but as the No. 1 net scorer for the Buds, Campbell should keep winning, especially with Petr Mrazek aggravating his groin injury; he is expected to be out for four weeks.

Spencer Knight, G, FL

I profiled Sergei Bobrovskic last week; this week it’s Knight’s turn. Bobrovsky is the No. 1 netless for the Panthers, a role he has done his best to maintain thanks to his strong performance early in the season. But Knight was more than solid between the legs, as he started the season 4-0-1, after taking a 4-0-0 run in his debut last year, before his loss on Monday.

Taken 13th overall in 2019, Knight is the future in the net for Florida, the only question is how soon that time will come.

Others include: Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Stastny, Brock Nelson, Mikael Granlund, Adrian Kempe, Anthony Cirelli, Alex Iafallo, Connor McMichael, Rasmus Asplund, Sean Couturier, John Tavares, Chris Kreider, Lucas Raymond, Jonathan Dahlen, Drake Batherson, Anthony Duclair, Zach Hyman Arthur Kaliyev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brad Marchand, Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Sillinger, Troy Terry, Tyler Bertuzzi, Mario Ferraro, Ryan Graves, Darnell Nurse, Neal Pionk, Moritz Seider, Matt Dumba, Gustav Forsling, Kale Clague, Brent Burns Kevin Shattenkirk, Ilya Sorokin, Alex Nedeljkovic, John Gibson, James Reimer, Jacob Markstrom, Mikko Koskinen and Elvis Merzlikins.

Trade for

Nick Suzuki, C, MTL

As bad as Montreal has been this year, Suzuki has been very quietly close to a player per game. His goal and assist on Saturday gave the third-year center three goals and nine helpers in 13 games. Suzuki is on this side of the ledger because Montreal is 3-10-0 in the season, perhaps masking how well Suzuki has played. Chicago just fired its coach, would the Canadiens want to do the same? Perhaps the future return of Carey Price will stir up the Habs; even if it doesn’t, Suzuki has to keep producing.

Training room (Injuries)

Patrik Laine, RW, CLB

Laine, who had a strong start with three goals and seven assists in nine games, ended up on an injured reserve with an oblique strain and will miss 4-6 weeks. He sustained the injury against Colorado last Wednesday, and barring any setbacks, Laine expects to be back on the ice by mid-December. Laine signed a one-year deal to stay with Columbus after a brutal 2020-21 campaign, hoping to restore his value. Missing this time may not help his cause, but if he plays the way he did before he was sacked, Laine should get a multi-year deal on the open market. But that’s for the road.

Others include: Brayden Schenn (upper body, injured Thursday, sent back to St. Louis for evaluation)Trevor Zegras (upper body, missed matches Friday and Sunday, from day to day), Mark Scheifele (leg, injured in the third period of Saturday’s game), Nicklas Backstrom (hip, out since the start of the season, skated with the Capitals conditioning coach Saturday), Anthony Mantha (Successful shoulder surgery Friday, off indefinitely)Victor Olofsson (undisclosed, missed fourth game in a row Monday), Bryan Rust (lower body, out since first game of the season, played Saturday). Dougie Hamilton (lower body, missed Friday’s game), Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body, missed Saturday’s game) and Carey Price (knee/mental health, met with the Canadiens athletic therapists on Monday to develop a plan).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

William Eklund, RW, SJ

Eklund, who was drafted seventh overall in 2021, was reassigned to the SHL’s Djurgarden. The move isn’t much of a surprise, but it came even though Eklund played pretty well during his nine-game audition with the Sharks, picking up four helpers while averaging 14:20 Ice Age during that period. San Jose chose to send the 19-year-old winger back to his native Sweden for the remainder of the season to avoid burning a year off his entry-level contract. While Eklund likely saw his last NHL action in 2021-2022, he will almost certainly be ready to take on a prominent full-time role with the Sharks next season.

Alexander Romanov, D, MTL

Romanov is still a good bet to produce at least solid overall numbers, I keep telling myself that since taking him into the RotoWire Staff League. To date, he is disappointed, scoring just two points in 12 games and serving as a healthy scratch in another. Romanov has 29 hits and 18 blocked shots, which gives him value in leagues that use these stats, and he could start to see the use of the second pair and power play. Until then, he’s only worth roasting in deeper leagues.

Philipp Grubauer, G, SEA

Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Failing to reach an agreement with the Avalanche, Grubauer signed a six-year $35.4 million contract with the Kraken in July. The hope was that he Marc-Andre Fleurylike impact with Seattle, but that hasn’t been the case. The German has been inconsistent at best this year, setting a 4-5-1 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .886 save rate in 10 outings. Grubauer is hurt by the Kraken’s tendency to give up a few too many odd-man rushes, despite not allowing high shot volume.

Others include: Clayton Keller, Kirby Dach, Jack Roslovic, Roope Hintz, Maxime Comtois, Kyle Palmieri, Ivan Provorov, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Tristan Jarry, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Allen.

Trade away

Adam Henrique, C, ANA

No, I’m not choosing the Ducks, and their solid start is a good story, but several of their veterans post stats that don’t match their production over the past few seasons. After scoring between 40 and 50 runs in eight of his full seasons, including seven in a row, Henrique dropped to 21 in 45 games last year. Henrique’s bloated contract ($5,825 million through 2023-24) didn’t suit an Anaheim team rebuilding, but the Ducks found no buyers, leaving the team stuck at the veteran center. The team has been rewarded, as 31-year old Henrique has made three multi-point attempts in his last five games. He is enjoying a resurgent start to 2021-22 with five goals, six helpers, 35 shots on the net and a plus-1 rating in 13 games while working in a top six role, making him worth watching if he hot.