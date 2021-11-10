Women’s basketball opens season in Triumph Over Saint Peters





Next game: South Alabama 11/12/2021 | 19:00 ET PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers (1-0) women’s basketball opened the 2021-22 season with a balanced offensive attack and the patented shutdown defense in a 59-38 win over Saint Peter’s (0-1) on Tuesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Eleven different Scarlet Knights registered a point in the season-opening win, the most in a game for the program since January of the 2018-19 season. Thirteen Scarlet Knights entered the game against the second quarter media timeout, with eight of them scoring the first 19 points of the game together. Fourteen Rutgers-players got into action in the season opener. “It’s a great time to be Scarlet Knight alongside our Big Ten Champion field hockey and women’s soccer teams,” said acting head coach. Timothy Eatman . “We look forward to the challenge of meeting that standard of success. We were proud to play with a lot of effort and passion, although we didn’t get many shots, those things will come with time.” sophomore guard Liz Martino led all scorers on Tuesday with 11 on 4-of-9 shooting with a pair of triples. She added a career-high six assists to Rutgers’ balanced scoring effort, and swept four steals on defense. sophomore center Sakima Walker scored nine points while grad transfer forward Osh Brown scored eight points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds in her Rutgers debut. Sayawni Lassiter , another graduation transfer in her RU debut, made a huge impression with a game-high +23 rating and a stuffed stat sheet with five points, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot. A 9-0 run in the first quarter set the tone with four different Scarlet Knights contributing baskets. Six different RU players have scored points in the first quarter of the 2021-2022 season. The defense got going when a combined five runs were scored midway through the second, with the Peahens shooting 19 percent from the floor. St. Peter’s extended the drought to more than five minutes as Rutgers took his first double-digit lead. A third quarter 6-0 Rutgers run doubled St. Peter’s 32-16 before an 11-1 Peahen answer coupled with six RU turns in four minutes cut the lead to single digits, with RU leading with five at 34 -29 with four minutes to play in the third. Rutgers regained momentum and was never less than double-digit in the fourth, using a late 10-0 run to close the game and a 21-point win on opening night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. KNIGHT COMMENTS acting head coach Timothy Eatman earned his first credited win as a Rutgers coach, and the 45 e of his career after serving as head coach at Illinois-Chicago from 1998-2002. Rutgers’ administration determined prior to the season that Eatman will be the coach of record during her absence as head coach of C. Vivian Stinger. Stringer has 1,055 career wins, the fifth most in the history of NCAA women’s basketball and the fourth most in the NCAA Division I record books.

Liz Martino’s career-high six assists passed her previous high of three from last season’s season opener against Monmouth on November 27, 2020.

Osh Brown , the NCAA’s active career leader in rebounds, brought down 11 in her Rutgers debut before her 60 e career double digit rebounding effort.

Rutgers improves to 50-8 at Jersey Mike’s Arena over the past four seasons.

Rutgers has won 11 consecutive regular-season non-conference games dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Six Scarlet Knights made their RU debut in victory: Osh Brown , Lasha Petree , Jailyn Mason , Awa Sidibe , Sayawni Lassiter , and Victoria Morris . The Scarlet Knights host South Alabama on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Arena and on B1G+. Full team performance tonight @RutgersWBB win over Saint Peter’s with 11 players to score. pic.twitter.com/owyWAO8MBv Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) Nov 10, 2021 Follow Rutgers Women’s Basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). Follow us for all Rutgers Athletics news on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, download thegameday app.

