Tarak Sinha, one of India’s top cricket coaches, deserved more recognition

Indian cricket lost one of its greatest coaching talents, Tarak Sinha, last week. Sinha coached 12 students to Indian colors. There is a much longer list of students from his Sonnet cricket club who played first-class cricket for various state teams. He was a mentor to many more people, including me. I had the privilege of learning from him at the Delhi Sonnet Club.

My mind has been stuck 40 years in the past since I heard of his passing. All of us, his cricket students, will have our personal memories of the man. His resolute focus on his club and his cricketers at the time drove many of us crazy with non-cricket hormonal teen interests. But it explained much of the cricketing success of the club and many of its members.

His habit of pulling out his handkerchief to cover his mouth when games got close or he got upset was a quirk tattooed on the collective consciousness of all of his players. Every Sonnet player knew that self-preservation required maximizing physical distance from Ustadji (as he was popularly known) once the white handkerchief was seen.

His love of Australian cricket and his approach to the game have left their mark on the color and design choices of Sonnet club caps and jerseys. His obsession with the cover drive created many generations of Sonnet batsmen for whom that stroke was the leitmotif of good batsmanship.

He, along with a few others such as Sarwan Kumar, built Sonnet club out of obscurity and without the support of the establishment. The practice facilities were improvised in local parks, with trainees scrubbing and mating relatively flat tracts of land. It mainly attracted children from ordinary, illegitimate backgrounds. The clubs’ growth and success has been supported by his messianic commitment to instilling and celebrating the status of an underdog in the system. That made every match seem like an opportunity to keep it with the establishment. In the 1990s this was of course somewhat anachronistic as Sonnet was Delhi’s cricketing powerhouse with six-seven players routinely in the Delhi Ranji XI. But until the end, in his mind, the underdog status never ended. And neither does the fire in him.

His eye for spotting talent and identifying gaps in techniques was phenomenal. Even more impressive was his ability to come up with solutions to technical flaws. He liked the classic approach to the game, but was careful in adapting people’s techniques so as not to hinder their natural style. This explains why the same coach was able to produce three international batsmen with such contrasting batting styles as Raman Lamba, Aakash Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Sinha’s coaching methods went far beyond exercises. A major focus of his was on analyzing the opponent’s bowlers or batsmen and ways to adapt one’s own game to the opponent. This led to many generations of match-conscious cricketers emerging from the Sonnet stable. He used a remarkable variety of methods to motivate the underachiever, ranging from encouragement to harsh words to silent treatment, all carefully tailored to the particular personality of the student in question.

Above all, however, he had an abiding affection and personal interest in the well-being of his students, which extended well beyond their cricketing days and often to the next generation. A few years ago I was in India with my son who was 14 years old at the time. Ustadji heard that my son was playing cricket in Canada and immediately insisted that I take him to the Sonnet nets the same day. What followed were personal coaching sessions that summer and the next for my son with Ustadji. My visits to the club on trips to India invariably ended with gifts of club clothes.

Despite the Dronacharya award he won in 2018, he was seriously undervalued by Indian cricket. First, the prize came way too late. Second, the BCCI could have used its skills much more than it has. Sinha was his own man with strong convictions and pride. As a result, he would not go looking for positions or publicity. This probably explains why Sinha did not become as famous as one might expect from the number of first-class cricketers he produced. Some of this was restored thanks to the efforts of the likes of Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant to publicize their coach.

However, the relative lack of greater demand for his expertise had a silver lining. It left him more time to obsess over his club and students. And they were all much richer for it.

This column first appeared in the print edition on November 10, 2021 under the title The unsung teacher. The author is Royal Bank Research Professor of Economics, University of British Columbia