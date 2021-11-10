Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings Comments: Michigan Overrated, Michigan State Underestimated in New Top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with very few surprises. Georgia and Alabama stayed at #1 and #2, respectively. Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four and have moved up one spot each since — #3 Michigan State was stunned by Purdue last weekend.
Cincinnati, Michigan, the state of Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and the state of Oklahoma made up the top 10. UTSA, one of four undefeated teams in college football, came in at number 23 — the first time in its history it’s been highlighted in the CFP ranking.
There’s plenty to pack after this week’s release, so here’s a look at the overrated and underrated teams in this week’s rankings.
Overrated — Michigan
Number 7 Michigan State defeated number 6 Michigan 37-31 on Halloween weekend, which was just two weeks ago. Still, the Wolverines have an edge over their rivals within the state. Why? Gary Barta, chairman of the CFP’s selection committee, told ESPN during the broadcast that the discussion between the two was lengthy and that the Spartans’ loss to Purdue on Saturday was too much to ignore. Excuse me? A loss on the road to Purdue — a team that ranked 19th on the commission this week, despite not being in last week’s rankings — was what brought the Spartans back? This is all name recognition. There is no other way a loss in the top-20 in a weekend can cancel out a direct result from the week before.
Underrated — Michigan State
Since Michigan is overrated, it is quite obvious that the state of Michigan must be underestimated for the reasons mentioned above. What’s really surprising about this whole thing is that in the Michigan state victory over Michigan, the Spartans came back from 16 points less to beat their in-state rivals. Apparently it doesn’t matter. Come on. It was a comeback of two goals in the last 22 minutes of the game against a top 10 team. Can we stop trying to outdo the room here?
Do you need more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 podcast where we have an instant breakdown of the second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday.
Overrated — Baylor
The bears at number 13 seems strange to me. They just suffered their second loss of the season — this one against a TCU team that made a coaching change just six days before the game. Let’s compare that to Ole Miss, a team two spots behind them. Ole Miss’s two losses are to No. 2 Alabama and No. 17 Auburn. It has a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback in Matt Corral, an ultra-dynamic rush attack and routinely forces teams to play out of their comfort zone due to its high-scoring, up-tempo schedule. No. 20 Iowa’s two losses are against No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 19 Purdue. Again, what’s the problem there? Sure, Baylor should be ranked above number 14 BYU because of the head-to-head, but wouldn’t it make sense to take them both down a few places?
Underrated — Oklahoma
Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has to apologize for winning every week, and it’s time to get over the fact that they missed style points. Riley made a quarterback substitution in Caleb Williams and the last time they took the field Williams looked like he should be in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race. Translation: They solved a problem.
More importantly, they solved an issue while remaining undefeated. Alabama didn’t. Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State didn’t either. Simply put, Oklahoma is judged by a different standard, most likely because of its past failures in the College Football Playoff. However, this is a different year. Even if this is another Oklahoma team that can make it to the playoff but fail to win, the Sooners should be rewarded for surviving and advancing. The same can’t be said of other college football forces this year.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-rankings-reactions-michigan-overrated-michigan-state-underrated-in-new-top-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]