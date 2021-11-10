College Football Playoff Rankings Comments: Michigan Overrated, Michigan State Underestimated in New Top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with very few surprises. Georgia and Alabama stayed at #1 and #2, respectively. Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four and have moved up one spot each since — #3 Michigan State was stunned by Purdue last weekend.

Cincinnati, Michigan, the state of Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and the state of Oklahoma made up the top 10. UTSA, one of four undefeated teams in college football, came in at number 23 — the first time in its history it’s been highlighted in the CFP ranking.

There’s plenty to pack after this week’s release, so here’s a look at the overrated and underrated teams in this week’s rankings.

Overrated — Michigan

Number 7 Michigan State defeated number 6 Michigan 37-31 on Halloween weekend, which was just two weeks ago. Still, the Wolverines have an edge over their rivals within the state. Why? Gary Barta, chairman of the CFP’s selection committee, told ESPN during the broadcast that the discussion between the two was lengthy and that the Spartans’ loss to Purdue on Saturday was too much to ignore. Excuse me? A loss on the road to Purdue — a team that ranked 19th on the commission this week, despite not being in last week’s rankings — was what brought the Spartans back? This is all name recognition. There is no other way a loss in the top-20 in a weekend can cancel out a direct result from the week before.

Underrated — Michigan State

Since Michigan is overrated, it is quite obvious that the state of Michigan must be underestimated for the reasons mentioned above. What’s really surprising about this whole thing is that in the Michigan state victory over Michigan, the Spartans came back from 16 points less to beat their in-state rivals. Apparently it doesn’t matter. Come on. It was a comeback of two goals in the last 22 minutes of the game against a top 10 team. Can we stop trying to outdo the room here?

Overrated — Baylor

The bears at number 13 seems strange to me. They just suffered their second loss of the season — this one against a TCU team that made a coaching change just six days before the game. Let’s compare that to Ole Miss, a team two spots behind them. Ole Miss’s two losses are to No. 2 Alabama and No. 17 Auburn. It has a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback in Matt Corral, an ultra-dynamic rush attack and routinely forces teams to play out of their comfort zone due to its high-scoring, up-tempo schedule. No. 20 Iowa’s two losses are against No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 19 Purdue. Again, what’s the problem there? Sure, Baylor should be ranked above number 14 BYU because of the head-to-head, but wouldn’t it make sense to take them both down a few places?

Underrated — Oklahoma

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has to apologize for winning every week, and it’s time to get over the fact that they missed style points. Riley made a quarterback substitution in Caleb Williams and the last time they took the field Williams looked like he should be in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race. Translation: They solved a problem.

More importantly, they solved an issue while remaining undefeated. Alabama didn’t. Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State didn’t either. Simply put, Oklahoma is judged by a different standard, most likely because of its past failures in the College Football Playoff. However, this is a different year. Even if this is another Oklahoma team that can make it to the playoff but fail to win, the Sooners should be rewarded for surviving and advancing. The same can’t be said of other college football forces this year.