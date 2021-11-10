Marina’s Mika Ikemori, Laguna Beach’s Jessica MacCallum win at tennis sectionals

Mika Ikemori loves teamwork on the tennis court.

She’s been the top singles player for Marina High School for three years now, but the Vikings junior said she likes doubles just as much.

Ikemori and her partner won a major doubles tournament on Sunday, even though she had to beat two close friends in the title match to earn the hardware.

Top-seeded Ikemori and Maya Urata of La Caada Flintridge defeated Laguna Beachs Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith, 6-4, 6-3 in the girls 18 doubles final of the 119th Annual Jim Hillman Southern California Junior Sectional Doubles Championships.

The title games were played at Los Cab Sports Village in Fountain Valley.

MacCallum’s younger sister Jessica was also a winner. Second seeded Jessica MacCallum and partner Cassius Chinlund of Los Angeles won the 16th century mixed doubles title, beating Maren Urata and William Hsieh of Midway City 7-6 and 6-0 in the title match.

Jessica MacCallum was also a finalist in 16s girls’ doubles. She and partner Maren Urata fell to No. 2 placed Krisha Mahendran of Oak Park and Daniela Borruel of Buena Park 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.

Fountain Valleys Alan Ton and Newport Beachs Perry Di Giulio were finalists for boys 16. The number 8 seeds, they lost to number 3 seeded Brandon Vu of Chino Hills and Cayden Wang of Irvine 6-4, 7-6 in the title match.

The girls’ 18-year-old doubles finalists at the Southern California Junior Sectionals were Marina High junior Mika Ikemori, second from left, Laguna Beach High senior Sarah MacCallum, second from right, and Laguna Beach junior Katelyn Smith, right. (Courtesy of Todd MacCallum)

Ikemori said it meant a lot to win the girls 18s title. She is playing well this fall, capturing the Wave League individual title in singles.

It’s kind of like the big one, she said about winning doubles in the top division. It meant a lot to me. My partner, we play together in national tournaments all the time, and this is her last doubles. This will be one of our last tournaments together, which is a bit sad. I’m really happy that we were able to make it, especially against such good teams. All the teams we played in were very, very good.

That included Sarah MacCallum and Smith, who were unseeded but still advanced to the finals. They beat the No. 2, 4 and 5 seeded teams to get there.

It was interesting for Ikemori to play against her two close friends in the final. She and MacCallum work together as volunteers for the non-profit tennis club Second Serve, which donates tennis equipment to underprivileged children across the country and the world.

I think we just started it with the same attitude as our other matches, Ikemori said. For all our games we were like, let’s have some fun and not think too much, just go with the flow. I am very proud of Katelyn and Sarah. They played really well. They beat a lot of really good experienced teams so it was a lot of fun playing against them. I’m really happy that we were both able to make it to the final.

Laguna Beach High sophomore Jessica MacCallum, right, was a mixed doubles winner in the 16’s with partner Cassius Chinlund. (Courtesy of Todd MacCallum)

Jessica MacCallum, who won her first gold in doubles last summer, was also happy with her tournament. She and her older sister Sarah teamed up this fall to win the Wave League doubles title in high school.

It was fun, she said. Losing in the [girls doubles] Finals are always a bit difficult, but I’m glad I made it this far. My mom always says there’s only one team that did better, so that makes me feel better to know.

