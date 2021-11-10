Sports
Marina’s Mika Ikemori, Laguna Beach’s Jessica MacCallum win at tennis sectionals
Mika Ikemori loves teamwork on the tennis court.
She’s been the top singles player for Marina High School for three years now, but the Vikings junior said she likes doubles just as much.
Ikemori and her partner won a major doubles tournament on Sunday, even though she had to beat two close friends in the title match to earn the hardware.
Top-seeded Ikemori and Maya Urata of La Caada Flintridge defeated Laguna Beachs Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith, 6-4, 6-3 in the girls 18 doubles final of the 119th Annual Jim Hillman Southern California Junior Sectional Doubles Championships.
The title games were played at Los Cab Sports Village in Fountain Valley.
MacCallum’s younger sister Jessica was also a winner. Second seeded Jessica MacCallum and partner Cassius Chinlund of Los Angeles won the 16th century mixed doubles title, beating Maren Urata and William Hsieh of Midway City 7-6 and 6-0 in the title match.
Jessica MacCallum was also a finalist in 16s girls’ doubles. She and partner Maren Urata fell to No. 2 placed Krisha Mahendran of Oak Park and Daniela Borruel of Buena Park 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.
Fountain Valleys Alan Ton and Newport Beachs Perry Di Giulio were finalists for boys 16. The number 8 seeds, they lost to number 3 seeded Brandon Vu of Chino Hills and Cayden Wang of Irvine 6-4, 7-6 in the title match.
Ikemori said it meant a lot to win the girls 18s title. She is playing well this fall, capturing the Wave League individual title in singles.
It’s kind of like the big one, she said about winning doubles in the top division. It meant a lot to me. My partner, we play together in national tournaments all the time, and this is her last doubles. This will be one of our last tournaments together, which is a bit sad. I’m really happy that we were able to make it, especially against such good teams. All the teams we played in were very, very good.
That included Sarah MacCallum and Smith, who were unseeded but still advanced to the finals. They beat the No. 2, 4 and 5 seeded teams to get there.
It was interesting for Ikemori to play against her two close friends in the final. She and MacCallum work together as volunteers for the non-profit tennis club Second Serve, which donates tennis equipment to underprivileged children across the country and the world.
I think we just started it with the same attitude as our other matches, Ikemori said. For all our games we were like, let’s have some fun and not think too much, just go with the flow. I am very proud of Katelyn and Sarah. They played really well. They beat a lot of really good experienced teams so it was a lot of fun playing against them. I’m really happy that we were both able to make it to the final.
Jessica MacCallum, who won her first gold in doubles last summer, was also happy with her tournament. She and her older sister Sarah teamed up this fall to win the Wave League doubles title in high school.
It was fun, she said. Losing in the [girls doubles] Finals are always a bit difficult, but I’m glad I made it this far. My mom always says there’s only one team that did better, so that makes me feel better to know.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports/story/2021-11-09/marinas-mika-ikemori-laguna-beachs-jessica-maccallum-win-at-tennis-sectionals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]