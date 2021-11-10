Conestoga Holds on to Kennett’s Edge in State Hockey Opener – PA Prep Live

BERWYNI In a strange quirk of the PIAA state hockey brackets in Class 3A, the District 1 champion gets a first round in the state tournament against seventh place from the same district. In Conestogas’ case, it meant a rematch against Kennett, a team it defeated in the district’s quarterfinals two weeks ago.

It’s never easy to beat a good team twice, let alone twice in less than two weeks. The Blue Demons gave the Pioneers everything they could handle, but in the end a goal in the first period stood out as the winner of the game. Conestoga endured furious pressure at times and clung to the 1-0 win.

With the win, Conestoga (21-1) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, where they face Cumberland Valley (17-4), runner-up in District 3 and a 9-0 winner at Northeast, in a venue and time to be determined.

Kennett played like they had nothing to lose, said Conestoga coach Regan Marscher. Kudos to those players and their coach for what they brought onto the field today. Before the game, we talked about Kennett not being a team to take lightly, and I don’t think we did. I am super proud of the way we kept our composure and focus and took the win.

The only goal of the game came midway through the first period. Pioneers Kate Galica, who got a penalty corner, put the ball in play on the insert. The ball bounced around and through the crowd in front of the cage. Finally, Lily Jamison got her stick on it and scored the goal.

I don’t think we played as well as we could, said Galica. It’s pretty hard to play against someone you just played because both teams know what the other is doing. But we did what we had to do and I’m excited to know we’ll be playing again on Saturday. We know we can bring so much more. We have a lot to look forward to.

The rest of the way it was Kennett who controlled much of the action, and by the end of the games the Demons had put enough pressure in the circle that they had a significant advantage in penalty corners, doubling the Pioneers’ total. , 8-4. On the defensive side, Maddie Sears had 14 saves for the Demons.

I’m really proud of these girls and the kind of improvement we’ve seen throughout the season, said Kennett coach Meghan Shumway. Even a little over a week ago, the adjustments we made and how well we got to the ball and kept it on our sticks. We’ve got some stuff to work on with corners and other areas, but we’ve got almost everyone back and I think they’ll be hungry to go even further.

There cannot be enough praise for the Pioneers defense unit, anchored by goalkeeper Alex Lepore. Facing relentless pressure in a win-or-go-home game, Conestoga shutout.

I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played on the defensive side of the field, said Marscher. Alex made some great saves and we did a great job clearing the balls. We struggled a bit in midfield, making connections and would be working on corners for the next few days. But were still playing. This is a team that has never played in states, let alone quarter-finals.

Other local results:

In Class 3A, Downingtown West hit his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 over District 11 champion, Parkland. Olivia Morraye cornered the Whippets on the board, and Pipe Cline won the game, stole a ball on a 16-yard hit and hit a straight shot home from the top of the circle. Goalkeeper Kaiya Chepow had 14 saves to hold onto the win. West will take on District 3 champion Lower Dauphin, a 4-0 winner of Great Valley Tuesday.

Villa Maria advances to the Class 2A quarterfinals, after shutout District 2 champion, Crestwood, 4-0. Scoring for Villa were Lindsey Roberts (2), Brynna Hill and Cailin Files. The Hurricanes will face the District 11 champion Southern Lehigh and Northern, fourth place in District 3.