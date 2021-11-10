It’s so normalised: Yorkshire community over cricket racism scandal | Yorkshire

tAzeem Rafiq’s revelations came as no great surprise to Yorkshire men and women of South Asian descent, many of whom interviewed by the Guardian believe they reflect the society in which they have lived their lives.

Kamran Abbasi grew up in Yorkshire, played his cricket there and felt he experienced racism at every turn. His book Englistan, on the immigrant experience of cricket, examines Yorkshire’s historic struggle with racism.

I don’t think the existence of racism is in question, he says. It is so normalized in many settings. As a black or Asian person you can fight it every time you hear it or sometimes choose to just pass it off as the idiotic words of someone you don’t know and will never see again. What makes it that much more shocking is when it’s persistent and coming from so-called friends, co-workers, or teammates.

In the end it doesn’t matter what exactly Michael Vaughan said, it happened on his watch, he was a senior player and ex England captain. All comments made in the locker room or on the pitch were not one-off. The problem is that no one in Yorkshire has said or tried to put a stop to it.

Halima Khan, the founder and director of Opening Boundaries, an organization that uses sports initiatives as a positive driver for social change, agrees that the problem lies with the inherent structures of the club.

Lord Kamlesh Patel has been appointed as the new Yorkshire chairman. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

I’ve done a lot of work with Yorkshire, and there’s really good staff there, she says. All three organisations, the Yorkshire Cricket Board, the Yorkshire Foundation and the Yorkshire CCC, can better reflect the societies they serve.

There is a lot of work to be done in the way in which they are involved personally, structurally and organisationally. They admitted discrimination, the telling is that the responsibility was not there. Once you get past the participation level, that’s where the inequality really kicks in, then you have to go beyond the smoke and mirrors.

Lord Patel [the clubs new chair] came in and did a great job during his time in office, he has shown leadership, empathy and kindness, but after 18 months you end up with a person of color apologizing to another person of color. Where is the responsibility for those who have done wrong?

She thinks there are specific challenges for South Asian women trying to get into the system, that there is a lack of cultural understanding. I read a Muslim player who said they were forced to wear shorts. I just think that’s a personal choice, it doesn’t affect the game and helps them feel safe in an environment doing the sport they love.

Taj Butt has been involved in Yorkshire cricket for most of his adult life and has been chairman of the Quaid e Azam competition for 35 years. He worked for the Yorkshire Foundation for three years, between 2014 and 2017, before resigning.

After 18 months, you end up with a person of color apologizing to another person of color. Where is the accountability? Halima Khan

I was based in Headingley and the culture was disappointing to see. When I arrived there was only one other colored person. He worked as a cleaner in the parking lot. It was a white, middle-class, young, boyish culture. I walked into the office and felt like I was walking into a youth club. I didn’t feel welcome at all.

There was a lot of stereotypical language and behavior regarding the Asian community. I went in and thought we should have more clubs like mine [Great Horton Church] create more opportunities for young people, but they didn’t want more clubs. They wanted taxi drivers and restaurant workers to play in the park. Some of that came from the ECB and their South Asian strategy.

I was involved in some of the planning, but when the strategy came out, it was completely different from what I had hoped. There was quite a bit of investment by Sport England who want to see an increase in adult participation. But for me it wasn’t about increasing participation, there’s huge participation in the South Asian community, the problem was progress to the next level, while Yorkshire saw it as a tick-box over numbers.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

He says racism on the pitch is less in your face than it used to be, but it hasn’t gone away. He thinks people have only gotten smarter by using terms like Taliban and Isis. He also believes that the community itself is not being listened to. He cites the example of the construction of a number of non-grass pitches in Bradford: The problem is that nobody in Bradford wants to play on them, they want access to pitches to play matches.

Recreationally, there are still major problems of marginalization. There is a pyramid scheme, but most Asian clubs are not invited to be part of it. Asian teams like mine have the expertise and facilities to be successful, but when we try to join the system, we just aren’t accepted. When people vote at an AGM, we often don’t get any votes at all.