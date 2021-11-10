New Palestine Graham named Boys Tennis Coach of the Year – The Daily Reporter

NEW PALESTINE After winning the first Hancock County Tournament team championship since 2018 and the 16th all-time, New Palestine boys tennis coach Jean Graham immediately paid tribute to her players last September without hesitation.

She wasn’t alone.

A few weeks earlier, legendary Delta tennis coach Tim Cleland praised the competitiveness of the Grahams teams, despite New Palestine losing the game 4-1 to eventual champions of the Hoosier Heritage Conference.

The 2020 season has been grueling for Grahams Dragons with COVID-19 contact tracing quarantines and an almost daily refreshed lineup due to missing players and the uncontrollable.

It was satisfying to see the Dragons win four individual league titles that day, but it was just the beginning as New Palestine finished the season 19-4 overall, second in the HHC, captured their first team title since 2018 (18th overall) and reached the team’s regional finals for only the second time in the program’s history.

You lost games that you probably would have won if they had played, so that was very frustrating in 2020, but I really found (after that season) that these kids really want to be together, Graham said as he focused on the past two years. remembered.

They saw the seniors of 2020 and how disappointing it was for them. How their season went up and down like that and how the girls didn’t even have a season (in spring 2020). They were thrilled to be able to play this year and all season. I’m so glad we didn’t have to go through it again.

Instead, the Dragons were dominant behind their six senior starters with Graham in her fourth year. Graham was named HHC Coach of the Year and also earned the 2021 Daily Reporter Boys Tennis Coach of the Year title.

My goal is to be successful, but I’ve also had great parents. We have the high school program back on track. I think we had 60 kids in the program this year, and you have to have that feeding program, Graham said. And it’s about making it fun for the kids to get out and play.

The Dragons enjoyed themselves regularly, beating all three county teams twice this season to regain their place at the top.

Graham along with assistant coach Shelby Hall, who led the junior varsity team to a 17-0 season, put the Dragons in a position to succeed this year, but it was the work of players that took home the trophies.

I knew their freshman year, I had a special group of guys. They worked hard, had a very good attitude and were just a good group of guys, Graham said. It made them see that they had to work on tennis more than during the season to get to the level they wanted to be, and there were Ezra (Schwier), Jackson (Havel), Clayton (Wesley) and Colin (Darley). she really convinced. It made a huge difference in our run this year. Jackson and Ezra were really good leaders. That really made a big difference this year.

Schwier and Havel were co-captains of the team and were two of Dragons’ key seniors alongside Wesley, Darley, Zach Au and Devon Bird.

New Palestine had three seniors starting in singles and three more in four doubles. With Schwier, a three-time varsity county champion, at No. 1 singles, Darley and Au New Palestine gave a strong 1-2-3 mix.

With Wesley and Havel on No. 1 doubles, the Dragons proved hard to beat, especially when Bird and freshman Moses Haynes continued to score points on No. 2 doubles.

The Dragons’ only losses this season came against Delta, Noblesville and Whitleland during the regular season and North Central during the regional finals.

In the regional, when we played North Central, they were number 2 in the state. Carmel won (state), but Carmel barely beat them (in the state quarterfinals, 4-1). We have games on (North Central), but we couldn’t win any games. But we weren’t bragging either, Graham said. That was a real asset to these guys and how they improved.

Their improvement took shape in the off-season and continued into the fall when the players teamed up with Mount Vernon assistant coach Graham McMullen at his Pendleton academy. Being senior loaded was a bonus that paid off.

However, the key ingredient, Graham emphasized, was the return of Darley, who voluntarily sat outside the door in 2020 to protect his brother Trevor from potentially contracting COVID-19. Trevor was battling cancer when Darley made his decision.

He was our missing puzzle piece last year. He was my number 2 singles player and he had 18 or 19 wins this year. To lose that overnight and then be hit with COVID-19 contact tracing again was just a bit too much to get back to. But getting him back in the lineup was huge. We needed him at number 2, Graham said. He also has a great attitude.

Au, who started with No. 3 singles, won a provincial title and racked up a string of 14 consecutive victories, while Havel and Wesley were also two-time provincial champions. Bird and Haynes won County alongside Schwier who went back-to-back on No. 1 singles.

They all played a big part as the Dragons defeated Heritage Christian 3-2 in the North Central regional team after finishing Mount Vernon’s two-year title run in the final 4-1.

I’m more proud of teaching the kids, letting them enjoy tennis, and after they graduate, it’s really worth seeing how some get to play college tennis, Graham said. If I had played a part in introducing them to the game, and they loved it so much that they want to go to college level, that would be a great feeling. I exposed them to something I love and they are in love with it too.

The Dragons played with passion this season, taking Graham’s second provincial and sectional title in four years since the program took over in 2018.

Driving past the tennis courts and seeing some of my players playing and hitting each other is really my biggest reward, said Graham. That they have fun with it.