No. 1 Loyola Maryland and No. 2 American Meet in Patriot League Men’s Soccer Title Game (11.9.21)





BETHLEHEM, Dad. Number 1 Loyola Maryland welcomes Number 2 American to the 2021 Patriot League Mens Soccer Championship Game on Saturday, November 13 at noon in Baltimore, Maryland. In Tuesday’s semifinal games, No. 2 American to a 4-2 win over No. 5 navy. no. 1 Loyola advanced with horsepower, 7-6, over No. 6 Army West Point. Live coverage of the championship game begins at 12:00 p.m. ET onESPN+. For more information on the Patriot League Member Institution’s spectator policy,CLICK HERE.For more information, visit the 2021 Patriot League Men’s Soccer Championship page by CLICKING HERE. 2021 Patriot League Men’s Football Championship

Quarterfinals Saturday, November 6

No. 6 Army West Point 1at no. 3 Holy Cross 0

No. 5 Navy 1at No. 4 Lehigh 0 Semifinal Tuesday 9 November No. 6 Army West Point 0 at No. 1 Loyola Maryland 0(Loyola progress on horsepower, 7-6) No. 5 Navy 2 atNo. 2 American 4 Championship match – Saturday 13 November No. 2 American at No. 1 Loyola Maryland | afternoon | ESPN+ at No. 2 American (9-4-4, 6-2-1 PL) 4, No. 5 Navy Midshipmen (12-6-1, 5-4 PL) 2

box score

BALTIMORE Defending champion American will make its second consecutive appearance in the Patriot League Mens Soccer Championship Game after defeating No. 5 Navy, 4-2, on Tuesday afternoon.

*Senior forward David Coly put AU first on the board in the 11th minute with the assist of sophomore midfielder Ethan Boyle.

*American increased the lead to 2-0 when junior striker Max Wright scored his first goal of the season in the 36th minute. Sophomore defender Nevin Baer and junior midfielder Mattias Cooper both earned the assist.

* Sophomore midfielder David Jackson scored the Navys first goal on a penalty kick with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

* US sophomore midfielder Evan Schweickert gave the Eagles a 3-1 lead going into halftime with his first goal of the season at 44:53.

*Navy senior striker Jacob Williams narrowed the Americans’ lead to 3-2 when he found the back of the net at 58:42 on a corner from Jackson.

*Boyle sealed the Eagles with his third goal of the season in the 74th minute. Cooper deserved the assist.

*American freshman goalkeeper Dominic Dominguez made four saves in goal.

* Navy senior goalkeeper Tyler Fahning made two saves. No. 6 Army West Point (8-7-3, 4-4-1 PL) 0 at No. 1 Loyola Maryland (9-6-3, 7-2 PL) 0 (2OT)

* Loyola advances on horsepower, 7-6

box score

BALTIMOREThe Greyhounds pushed through to the title game against Army West Point on Tuesday evening via penalties (7-6).

* The match stalled at 0-0 due to double overtime leading to penalty kicks.

* For 110 minutes of play, Loyola Maryland goalkeeper Chase Vosvick made one save, while Jacob Suppiah, senior Jacob Suppiah, made five saves.

* Graduate student midfielder Justin Ingram, senior striker Kelan Swales, junior striker Daniel Tshiani, freshman defender Jordy Luchies, junior defender Lala Matthew, sophomore midfielder Kevin Medrano and graduate student defender Jacob Denison all scored for Loyola Maryland in penalties.

* Senior midfielder Oscar Pereira, senior striker John Poncy, freshman forward Andrew Guerra, sophomore midfielder Colman Kim, senior midfielder Carter Kowalewski and junior midfielder Cooper Warren all netted penalties for Army. ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continuously demonstrating that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League’s athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

