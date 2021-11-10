Emma Raducanu closes breakthrough season with opening round loss at Linz





US Open champion Emma Raducanu ended her breakthrough season on Tuesday when she was eliminated from the WTA event in Linz and lost her second round match 6-1, 6-7 (0/7), 7-5 to world number 106 Wang Xinyu . The 18-year-old top division player Raducanu, who confirmed after the game that Torben Beltz will be her new coach, stunned the tennis world in September when she became the first ever qualifier to win a major. In her third tournament since her success at Flushing Meadows, the British teenager, now ranked 20th in the world, wrestled the 20-year-old Chinese who galloped through the first set as Raducanu battled to keep her serve together. The Brit was far from her smoothest in the second set, but made short work of Wang in the tiebreak, which she loved as she won 10 points in a row. However, Wang stayed with her in the decider and broke through to 5-4, after which Raducanu took a medical time-out for treatment of a hip cramp. She picked herself up to save two match points and made it to 5-5, but again failed to hold on, allowing Wang to grab her second chance to serve out the match and finish the match after two hours and 36 minutes. to end field. It was another disappointing day at the office for Raducanu, who has been without a coach since Andrew Richardson’s departure shortly after her triumph in New York. However, Raducanu confirmed British media reports that Beltz, 44, who previously coached former world number one Angelique Kerber during her successful 2016 Australian Open and 2016 US Open campaigns, will take over for next season. I am definitely very excited to be working with him during the preseason and next year, said Raducanu. I feel excited about all the work to come. I think he brings a lot of experience. Obviously he has worked with Kerber who is such a great player and has done extremely well, winning three slams. I think that experience certainly helps someone as inexperienced as I am. He can help me through it. Wang now faces American eighth seed Alison Riske in the quarterfinals after her 6-4, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet. Second-seeded Simona Halep, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon this year due to a left calf tear, dropped to the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/field/1010209/tennis-emma-raducanu-ends-breakthrough-season-with-opening-round-loss-at-linz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos