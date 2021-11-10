Cougars hang cool with golden eagles





Next game: in the state of Chicago 11/12/2021 | 19:00 MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin. Five players scored in double figures on Tuesday and SIUE’s men’s basketball was high on opening night with a 88-77 loss on the road at Marquette. “We brought another level of urgency today, putting us in position to win the game,” SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. “We go into every game with the expectation to win.” After a back-to-back three-pointer to open the game for Marquette, SIUE responded with a 13-point run that saw the Cougars through the first media timeout. Marquette worked his way back to tie the score at 17-17. The Cougars made 62 percent of their shots and trailed 39-38 at halftime. The Cougars tied the game to 44 early in the second half before Marquette regained the lead for good. SIUE kept a few figures behind until the last minute when Marquette sealed the game with free throws. The Golden Eagles fended off the Cougars by taking advantage of 24 SIUE turns for a total of 26 points. “We lacked any discipline against the press,” said Barone. “They took great advantage of our mistakes. We had too many plays where we broke off from what we wanted to do. They were relentless. Good teams take advantage of those mistakes.” Ray’Sean Taylor led SIUE by 16 points in his first official match as a Cougar. He added five rebounds and two assists. “Ray plays with a pace and a passion that is internal,” said Barone. “That is very impressive. There is no age on it, no experience. He sees the entire court. What he has in him is important to him. I expect nothing less.” Shaun Doss, Jr. added 13 points in his SIUE debut and five rebounds. Carlos Curtis and Shamar Wright each scored 11 points and DeeJuan Pruitt netted 10 points and six rebounds in his first game as a Cougar. SIUE shot 47 percent for the game and finished with 15 assists. “We had to try and share the ball and move the ball,” said Barone. “It was good to have a lot of guys involved in the game.” Darryl Morsell led four Marquette players in double figures with 21 points. Justin Lewis made a double-double for 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars surpassed Marquette 42-38. “We always want to get away better,” said Barone. “We got out better than when we woke up today.” SIUE stays on the road to Chicago State Friday night. “There are some statistical areas that were good that we can build on,” Barone said. “There are also some statistical areas to work on and we know what they are and that’s a good thing.”

