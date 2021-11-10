Sports
Three players Team India missed in T20 World Cup
India finished third in the Group 2 points table at T20 WC 2021.© Instagram
With India crashing out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, many questions have been raised about team composition and roster. India won three of their five matches in the tournament. They were hammered by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games, but later the Virat Kohli-led squad made a strong comeback in their last three games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. Despite these three wins, the 2007 champions failed to reach the final four as Pakistan and New Zealand took the top two places in Group 2. India’s win against Namibia in their final game of the tournament was also Kohli’s last game as a T20I skipper.
Here are the top three players who were ignored by the selectors for the T20 World Cup and who we believe could have made a difference:
Yuzvendra Chahal
The leg spinner is India’s best bowler in the shortest format since making his debut in 2016. He was India’s leading wicket taker in the format before the start of the T20 World Cup with 63 scalps to his name. Jasprit Bumrah (66) passed Chahal on that list during the tournament. Chahal had picked 21 wickets in the 2021 IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was the leading spinner in the Purple Cap list. His cunning could have been used to good effect on the UAE’s fields as he doesn’t always rely on the surface to pick wickets.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The young opener had a great Indian Premier League season as he scored 635 runs to take the Orange Cap. He was one of the biggest draws for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winners, scoring a whopping 45.36 points. His form on the UAE’s wickets could have been used at the top of the rankings, with Rahul playing at number 4 and Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav taking on the task of finishing the innings.
Deepak Chahar
The bowling all-rounder has been part of the Indian squad for a few years now and is consistent in the game’s shortest format. He also got a hat-trick in the T20Is against Bangladesh in 2019. Chahar’s figures of 6/7 are still the best of an Indian in the format. He had a slight drop in form in 2020 but looked good in IPL 2021. Chahar was on the standby list for the tournament. He could have been chosen instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is struggling for his form.
