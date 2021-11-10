Michigan football bowl projections are back in the New Years Six





After the loss of Michigan state, the Michigan Wolverines were projected about 50/50 in New Years Six scales. But Spartans’ loss to Purdue last weekend has once again opened the door for Michigan to get into a premier bowl game. It’s going to be pretty obvious if the Wolverines win their next two games, they’ll be in the New Years Six. If they lose to Penn State or *gasp* Maryland, they’ll probably end up in Florida for the Citrus or Outback. Let’s take a look at this week’s projections on the internet. ESPN Kyle Bonagura: peach bowl (Atlanta, Georgia) vs. Wake Forest, December 30 Mark Schlabach: Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) vs. be miss, January 1st CBS Sports Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Ole Miss, December 30 Atlon Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 30 Action Network Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) vs. Ole Miss, January 1st The peach bowl has the party bowl as the most likely place for Michigan to land in the New Years Six. Wolverines’ most likely projected matchup is against Wake Forest, which would be a favorable matchup for Michigan as the Demon Deacons are probably the weakest of the schools eligible for these slots. Michigan is also expected to play Ole Miss a few times, but the destination varies. CBS Sports has Michigan playing the Rebels in the Peach Bowl, while ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Action Network’s Bretty McMurphy think they’ll both fall into the Citrus Bowl. College football news rose bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, January 1 247Sport Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Utah, January 1 In a pleasing twist, Michigan State’s loss has allowed Michigan to slip into the Rose Bowl slot for a few outlets. The only discrepancy is between which Pac-12 team Michigan would play. College Football News says Oregon, while 247Sports put Oregon in the Playoff, so their roster is Utah.

