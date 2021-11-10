Sports
Sensei launches optimal wellness programs for golf and tennis
“The launch of OWP was such a success that we wanted to expand the use of the data captured with WHOOP wearable technology and our on-site diagnostics, as well as the guidance provided by our practitioners to help guests achieve their wellness goals. achieve and maintain”, said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Sensei. “With first-class tennis and world-class oceanfront golf on Lnai, our guests will apply our data-driven OWP techniques to hone their skills through a highly customized itinerary designed by our Sensei guides and sports instructors.”
The tailor-made programs are not traditional tennis or golf clinics, but an integration of Sensei’s popular Optimal wellness program (OWP) with sports instruction. As with the original OWP, technology is used to track and analyze each guest’s unique health data, as well as consulting with exercise physiologists, nutritionists, and mindfulness coaches and other practitioners. That data, including a wearable device through a partnership with WHOOP, the human performance company, is then layered with additional golf and tennis performance metrics through detailed video analysis and instruction. Guests are supported every step of the way from goal setting to daily practice with an integrated team of Sensei guides, wellness practitioners and golf and tennis professionals who integrate the Sensei philosophy and distill the wellness journey into three simple paths for a healthier life : moving, feeding and resting.
Golf Optimal Wellbeing Program
Designed for intermediate and advanced players, the five-night program begins arriving on Sunday at $1,640 per night (single) / $2,480 per night (double). Highlights include::
- Eight (8) plus hours of one-on-one instruction with a golf instructor, including:
- One (1) on-course assessment to assess pre-shot routine, mental approach, full swing, short game, putting, course strategy, rotational power, power output (internal), ball trajectory and club head (external)
- One (1) private lesson to discover the importance and benefit of receiving instant and actionable feedback from the latest Trackman technology that improves club path, angle of attack, spin, clubface, club speed/ball speed, carry distance and other important measures factors
- One (1) round of nine holes with a golf instructor who puts lessons from previous sessions into practice and implements new techniques to refine each guest’s course strategy
- One (1) round of solo golf at the award winning Jack Nicklaus Manele golf course (Golf Week, Golf Digest, Golf Magazine)
Tennis Optimal Wellness Program
Designed for level 4.0 tennis players (according to the National Tennis Rating Program), the five-night program with Sunday arrivals starts at $1,555per night (single) / $2,310per night (double). Highlights include::
- Four hours plus one-on-one instruction with a tennis professional and working with other 4.0 players of similar skill level, including:
- Two (2) private tennis lessons including video analysis to discover the importance and benefit of receiving immediate and actionable feedback on racket path, spin, racket surface, racket speed/ball speed and other important factors
- One (1) Tennis Footwork Workshop designed to target each specific tennis stroke and discover how efficient footwork helps conserve energy, improve court coverage and maximize response time
- One (1) guided match play at the Manele Tennis Garden under the guidance of a tennis professional to learn how to play different styles such as aggressive baseliner, serve and volleyer, counterpuncher and all-court player
Both programs feature the same amenities as the original OWP, including luxury accommodations, personalized pre-arrival to post-stay support, biometric testing, wearable WHOOP technology, private wellness consultations, restorative spa treatments, HNL semi-private round-trip air transportation and more. Given the in-depth and one-to-one experience, weekly availability for the Golf and Tennis Optimal Wellbeing Programs is limited. Reservations can be made today for stays commencing January 2, 2022 and require a minimum of 14 days prior notice to allow optimal data collection to prepare guest visits and personalized programming. Guests are invited to visit Sensei.com or call 808-731-1218 for more information.
About Sensei Lna’i, A Four Seasons Resort
Sensei Retreats, the first of which isSensei Lnai, a four-season resort, is where people come to learn the Sensei Way. Located in the most luxurious and inspiring environment, each guest’s stay is led by Sensei guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields, including exercise science, nutrition and mindfulness, and is highly adapted to reflect the actions of the align guests with their intentions. Highlights include private wellness consultations, small indoor and outdoor classes, relaxing treatments in individual 1,000-square-foot spa halls, island adventures and innovative dining guided by the Sensei nutritional philosophy. Additional amenities include expansive tropical gardens decorated withoutdoor sculpturesby renowned artists, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga facilities, a tranquil lagoon-inspired outdoor pool, secluded outdoor onsen pools, nearby hiking opportunities, island activities and more.
About Sensei
Senseiapplies data-driven health knowledge and uses technology in its programs and services to promote preventive care and healthy lifestyle practices. It was founded byLarry Ellison, technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus, a leading physician and scientist, The New York Times bestselling author and CBS News contributor. The two leading innovators were brought together by the loss of a close friend and motivated by a common goal: to help people live longer and healthier lives through the most current, evidence-based knowledge combined with a fresh philosophy about nutrition, health and lifestyle. The Sensei Way is based on the lifelong knowledge and dedication of Dr. Agus on self-care and preventive health science, and is based on the pathways of exercise, nourishment and rest to address well-being and empower people to grow well.
SOURCE Sensei
