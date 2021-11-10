Cardinal girls hockey team goes early on ice at Albert Lea | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT – With just a handful of training sessions under the skates before the season opens at Albert Lea at 7 p.m. Thursday, Fairmont Area head girls hockey coach Ashley Olson appreciates having a roster of 22 skaters and two goalkeepers on top.

“Normally we are on the ice for two full weeks or more before we play our first game, so we have had to make some adjustments to our training sessions to get the girls ready for the real competition,” said Olson, whose team set an overall record of 5-13 in a Covid-condensed 2020-21 campaign. “Normally we would spend a lot more time on conditioning the first week and a half, but with a fast turnaround time, we had to get into systems practice by the end of the first week.

“I think I think if we play that early, that means Albert Lea also plays with a short preparation time, so let’s do this.”

Ironically, Olson faces a rare dilemma during her sixth season with the Cardinals’ hockey helmet — 24 players on her roster, but the Minnesota State High School League allows only 20 to dress at a time.

“As some players won’t dress up every game, it will definitely give more intensity to the training sessions with something to work for,” said Olson. “I plan to play four lines and three sets of defense and adjust from there.”

Three-time all-Big South Conference roster Mackenzie Householder returns to Martin County Arena for her senior campaign after leading the Cardinals in scoring last winter.

The Concordia College hockey committee at Moorhead produced 19 points, including a team-best 13 goals in addition to a co-team-high six assists, during her shortened junior season.

“We will have Mackenzie focus more on playing defense this year because she will be playing at the next level there,” he said. said Olson. “That’s not to say we won’t use her guts and determination on the offensive sometimes.”

Junior Corene Moeller returns to mate with the tightly controlled Householder on defense, with seniors Alexis Newville and Macy Militello working in the mix. Sophomore Shaye Dietz, who logged countless minutes a year ago, also returns on the defense, along with sophomore Jozie Hoefker.

Junior Hadley Artz returns between the pipes after recording 532 saves and two shutouts in solo net service last winter, while senior Rachel O’Connor returns to the girls’ roster after netting a goal for the Fairmont Area’s boys’ program in 2020-21.

Sophomore Bella Larson, junior Hannah Goerndt and eighth-grader Brooklyn Murphy will team up on a squad on the front lines, while senior Emily Sokoloski will lead another line of attack along with a pair of eighth-graders in Lily Truesdell and Maia Goerndt.

Larson represents the Cardinals’ second-best point producer with 11 behind five goals and a co-team-best six assists, Alexis Newville brings back 10 points, while Emily Sokoloski returns nine points on the charts.

Sophomores Karissa Newville and Alex Martin, along with eighth-grader Jadyn Musser, seem to have the inside track of being Olson’s third forward line.

“We have an interesting mix of players, with five seniors and seven eighth-graders,” said Olson. “I would like to play three lines a game constantly and maybe get a little more gas from the tank than last season.”

Freshmen Brittney Lopau, Keara Flanagan and Abi Sundeen, along with eighth-graders Lilly Meyers, Madison Sokoloski and Kate Hagen, and sophomore Reese Olson round out the Cardinals’ roster.

“I would like to go to a place where we are competitive, game in and game out,” said Olson. “I think our program is going in the right direction. Now we just need to get all the pieces to fit.”

Eric Householder and Ben Olson return as assistant coaches to Ashley Olson for the Cardinals’ upcoming winter campaign.