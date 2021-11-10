Sports
Iowa State Men’s Basketball Begins TJ Otzelberger Era With Win Over Kennesaw State
Cyclones rule 84-73 in dirty party against Owls
Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden attempts to drive around Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AMES Iowa State started the TJ Otzelberger era on the right foot.
The Cyclones defeated Kennesaw State 84-73 Tuesday night at the Hilton Coliseum.
Both teams faced error issues throughout the game, with a total of five players dropping out and 57 combined errors, 31 at Iowa State and 26 at Kennesaw State.
Hopefully we didn’t set basketball too far back with that dirty party, Otzelberger said. We’ve been a team, defensively, that’s been very deliberate and very disciplined and that certainly wasn’t the case tonight. There were a lot of unnecessary offenses that resulted from guys gambling which put us in some tough spots. That’s not what we’re working on and that’s not who we are.
Those error issues limited Iowa State freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter, who incurred his fourth foul with 18:08 remaining in the second half. He still showed why he was such an acclaimed recruit.
Hunter scored 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 20 minutes.
He’s a guy who bounces off things, Otzelberger said. Often times, when things aren’t going their way, guys have a hard time getting it going. What I’ve seen of Tyrese is that he has tremendous maturity for a freshman. Overall he has done some good things but I have a much higher bar and expectation on how he can play. I know he can.
It’s good to have this win under his belt. He had just about every kind of setback you can have in a first game.
Hunter returned with seven minutes left in the game with the four errors and managed to play clear while maintaining defensive intensity.
But perhaps more impressively, the freshman was able to assemble his Iowa State team when he returned in the second half.
I think he had a lot of poise, said Gabe Kalschil in Iowa States. He was very aggressive and kept us under control. In the second half we were a bit confused. When he came in he did a really good job getting us under control and being a floor general.
It’s rare for a freshman to do that. It shows a lot of maturity. He spent a lot of time with the coaches and learned the game. He has a clear mind for the game. It’s definitely rare and it was great to see that.
Kalschil was the Iowa States leading scorer with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He also made eight of his 13 free throw attempts.
Izaiah Brockington was Iowa States’ top scorer with 18 points before committing an error with 6:22 left in the game. Brockington went 6-for-10 from the field with six rebounds and two steals.
Izaiah is a gifted player, Otzelberger said. He is aggressive and attacking, attacking. And defensively, he sets the tone for our pressure and disruption. We flipped them 24 times and that’s something we’ve done in our scrimmages. We have turned people around with our aggressiveness. He is the man who sets the tone. He takes great pride in guarding and bouncing the ball.
And as you sometimes saw, he can attack electrically with the ball and he has a very unique midrange (shot) with which he has been very successful.
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/cyclone-basketball/iowa-state-mens-basketball-begins-t-j-otzelberger-era-with-win-over-kennesaw-state/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]