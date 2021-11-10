Iowa State Men’s Basketball Begins TJ Otzelberger Era With Win Over Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden attempts to drive around Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES Iowa State started the TJ Otzelberger era on the right foot.

The Cyclones defeated Kennesaw State 84-73 Tuesday night at the Hilton Coliseum.

Both teams faced error issues throughout the game, with a total of five players dropping out and 57 combined errors, 31 at Iowa State and 26 at Kennesaw State.

Hopefully we didn’t set basketball too far back with that dirty party, Otzelberger said. We’ve been a team, defensively, that’s been very deliberate and very disciplined and that certainly wasn’t the case tonight. There were a lot of unnecessary offenses that resulted from guys gambling which put us in some tough spots. That’s not what we’re working on and that’s not who we are.

Those error issues limited Iowa State freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter, who incurred his fourth foul with 18:08 remaining in the second half. He still showed why he was such an acclaimed recruit.

Hunter scored 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 20 minutes.

He’s a guy who bounces off things, Otzelberger said. Often times, when things aren’t going their way, guys have a hard time getting it going. What I’ve seen of Tyrese is that he has tremendous maturity for a freshman. Overall he has done some good things but I have a much higher bar and expectation on how he can play. I know he can.

It’s good to have this win under his belt. He had just about every kind of setback you can have in a first game.

Hunter returned with seven minutes left in the game with the four errors and managed to play clear while maintaining defensive intensity.

But perhaps more impressively, the freshman was able to assemble his Iowa State team when he returned in the second half.

I think he had a lot of poise, said Gabe Kalschil in Iowa States. He was very aggressive and kept us under control. In the second half we were a bit confused. When he came in he did a really good job getting us under control and being a floor general.

It’s rare for a freshman to do that. It shows a lot of maturity. He spent a lot of time with the coaches and learned the game. He has a clear mind for the game. It’s definitely rare and it was great to see that.

Kalschil was the Iowa States leading scorer with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He also made eight of his 13 free throw attempts.

Izaiah Brockington was Iowa States’ top scorer with 18 points before committing an error with 6:22 left in the game. Brockington went 6-for-10 from the field with six rebounds and two steals.

Izaiah is a gifted player, Otzelberger said. He is aggressive and attacking, attacking. And defensively, he sets the tone for our pressure and disruption. We flipped them 24 times and that’s something we’ve done in our scrimmages. We have turned people around with our aggressiveness. He is the man who sets the tone. He takes great pride in guarding and bouncing the ball.

And as you sometimes saw, he can attack electrically with the ball and he has a very unique midrange (shot) with which he has been very successful.