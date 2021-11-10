2021 T20 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final: Will luck be crucial again for England against New Zealand?

England will play against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final with hopes of reaching the final in Dubai on Sunday 14 November 2021

England play against New Zealand in semi-final World Cup T20

England and New Zealand come face to face again in an ICC World Cup and the history books tell us how important these occasions are.

The last time these two teams met in an ICC World Cup was probably one of the most memorable and exciting matches played in recent years.

England’s win by the narrowest margins will live on in the minds of cricket fans around the world for a long time to come.

England won the 2019 World Cup in New Zealand's Super Over

However, not only have England held back New Zealand from the 2019 World Cup win, but they have also halted Kane Williamson’s plans with all hopes of a World Cup at the T20 World Cup in 2016.

New Zealand reached the last four after beating tournament favorites India in the group stage before being knocked out by England in the semi-finals.

Now it looks like history could be repeating itself as New Zealand once again beat tournament favorites at this year’s tournament, India, to then face England again in the last four.

In the 2019 ICC Mens 50-over World Cup, it cannot be denied that England were blessed with huge portions of luck in the two battles with the New Zealand side on their way to becoming ODI world champions.

In the group stage of the tournament, New Zealand got 306 runs and at 61-2 the pair in the fold – Ross Taylor and Williamson – looked set to stick around for a while.

Mark Wood falls to the ground, throws a full ball which is then bounced directly by Taylor. Wood can then reach out and brush the ball before it flies into the stumps at the other end, by the time Williamson has already left his crease.

Wood celebrates taking a wicket against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup

Snatched away by the slightest touch, Williamson sets off a complete mid-order collapse that leads to England winning the match comfortably by 119 runs.

Speaking after the win, Wood admitted that his fluke was most likely the only way to get the New Zealand captain out.

England reached the final and again faced New Zealand, where once again luck was definitely in their favor.

Ben Stokes stole the game away from the New Zealanders when he went for a six on 63 runs. The ball should have been caught comfortably by Trent Boult had he not lost his balance at the last minute and dropped over the boundary and sent the ball for six.

A few overs later, with nine runs needed from the last six with Stokes back in the fold, the ball was knocked into the covers for what was meant to be just two runs. As the fielder throws the ball back, Stokes runs and ducks for safety, sticks out his bat to make sure something is behind the fold, then the ball makes contact with Stokes bat, rebounds and runs off for another four run. England then needed three runs on the last two balls.

Eoin Morgans team reached the famous Super Over, which they won when Jos Buttler ran out of Martin Guptill.

It’s hard to imagine that England could have won the ODI World Cup without the luck that spread throughout the match.

Everything went smoothly for England until Wednesday 3 November: their World Cup luck seemed to continue. They had comfortably won all of their group stage matches, with a remarkable six-wicket win over the West Indies and an incredible eight-wicket win over arguably their fiercest cricket rivals, Australia.

Buttler makes a century as England beat Australia by 8 wickets

More blows were to come for England when Jason Roy, only the second England player to have scored more than 100 runs in the tournament so far, stumbled off the field on Saturday in England’s final Super 12 game against South Africa, with a later scan revealing that he had torn his calf and would also be unavailable for the remaining matches.

England then lost their first game of the tournament.

New Zealand cricketers must wait for their semi-final to start at 2pm in the hopes that England’s fortunes will begin to wane in this World Cup campaign and that they will finally be able to face the injustices they have suffered in previous World Cup matches. avenge matches.

The omission of Roy from the England squad will be remarkable

An opening partnership is crucial if England are to stand a chance against the rising power of the New Zealand cricket team.

If the opening batting lineup bursts too soon, they can’t rely on some of their middle-class batters to help them out. Although he had an exceptionally strong captaincy, Eoin Morgan has struggled with his recent T20 form and number 2 ranked T20 batsman, Dawid Malan, has yet to make a significant contribution to his side.

Likewise, Yorkshire batsman Jonny Bairstow, who came in as number four, has not had a consistent tournament. With only one double-digit score in the league so far, it’s unlikely Bairstow will hold the middle ground with much vigor if his first batsmen fall too soon.

Whoever wants to open with Buttler should try to disrupt the New Zealand bowling attack as much as possible before lower order batters come into play.

England’s injuries are certainly beneficial for New Zealand in this semi-final, especially with Ben Stokes’ continued absence from the squad, but fans will have to bide their time to see if England manage to regain some of that World Cup good fortune that they got before when they fight to win another ICC World Cup Trophy.

