Survey Reveals Increase in Female Football Fans Being Harassed During Matches | Football





Women are less tolerant of sexist behavior at football matches than they were seven years ago, according to a new survey of more than 2,000 fans. The football supporters association Research compared current views with fans in 2014, and found that there has been a 20 percentage point increase (to 49%) in the number of match fans who said they became angry by witnessing sexist behavior. Meanwhile, only 12% said they would laugh at sexism, as opposed to 24% of fans polled in 2014. While fans' willingness to accept sexist behavior has declined, 20% of women said they had experienced unwanted physical attention when attending men's matches, up from 8% in 2014. At women's football matches, three-quarters of supporters said they did not make sexist comments. heard or experienced chanting or unwanted physical attention. FSA board member and Port Vale fan, Ally Simcock, said: It's heartwarming to see the change in attitude in recent years, with fans less likely to accept sexist behavior, or just brush it off or use it as jest. excuse. I've been going to men's football for a long time and have heard a lot of sexist comments, but a lot has changed lately. Things like the #MeToo movement have helped change people's perceptions of what they want to tolerate and what is or isn't acceptable. The FSA is absolutely clear on this that there is no place for sexist or misogyny in football. Wed encourage all supporters to challenge it and, if necessary, report it to their club or the authorities. In the 2014 survey, nearly one in three fans said they were not affected by a sexist incident during a match, now that number has fallen to one in seven.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you have the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Of those who took part in the survey, 97.2% identified themselves as female and 0.6% as non-binary. The rest identified themselves as a different gender, or preferred not to say so. Of those who follow the men's game, 61% are season ticket holders and 81% attend at least five games per season. Of those who said they support a women's team, 16% were season ticket holders and 74% had attended pre-Covid matches. The FSA survey also asked women about other barriers to attending men's matches, with 51% citing high ticket prices and 45% citing cost and distance to matches.

