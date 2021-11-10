7 LL League Field Hockey Alums Named All-Middle Atlantic Conference, 2 Selected Players of Year | Field hockey in high school





Messiah University senior striker Jennie Young (Ephrata) has been selected as the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year, while Alvernia senior Brooke Spezialetti (Penn Manor) has been named MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year. Both Young and Spezialetti are also full MAC Commonwealth rosters from the first team. Meanwhile Messiah goalkeeper Catie Brubaker (Warwick) and junior midfielder of Eastern University Lily White (Conestoga Valley) were named MAC Commonwealth second team selections, and Messiah junior forward Makayla Malcolm (Lampeter-Strasbourg) and senior defender Claire Myers (Hempfield) earned MAC Commonwealth honorable mentions. …DeSales senior defender Olivia Witmer (Manheim Township) is an all-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom second-team squad for the 2021 season. Here are some notes on each of those players. Young: Young led the MAC Commonwealth champion Falcons (16-2) in points (10) and assists (8), with the latter tied for the conference leader. Messiah then faces Stevens in a first-round NCAA Division III tournament game. specialty: Spezialetti finished the year with four goals, four assists and a team-leading three defensive saves. She anchored a defense that allowed only 1.80 goals per game and finished the season with five shutouts. Brubaker: Brubaker has been an integral part of a Messiah defense allowing just 1.06 goals per game, a conference best score. The junior goalkeeper has kept opponents at 1.12 goals per game, leading all MAC Commonwealth goalkeepers. Brubaker has collected 39 saves with a save percentage of 0.696, with which he recorded seven save games twice this year. Malcolm: Malcolm, the MAC Commonwealth tournament’s most valuable player, leads the Falcons in goals scored (14) and contributes three penalty strokes. myers: Myers also contributed to Falcon’s strong defense all season by providing an assist in Saturday’s MAC Commonwealth Championship game. white: White scored two goals, both game winners, and registered one assist. But she played a vital role in the corner defense by leading the Eagles (3-15) with seven defensive saves. witmer: Witmer took second team honors for the third time in her career. Witmer, a four-year defense starter, has been a defense leader throughout her career. This season, she had one assist and one defensive save for the Bulldogs (8-10). Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

