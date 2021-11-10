Sports
AREA HOCKEY: Fairbanks Ice Dogs Return To Marshall In December With A Few Games | News, Sports, Jobs
MARSHALL — After a temporary move to Marshall for several months of the 2020-21 season, the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Fairbanks Ice Dogs team will return to the city in early December for another stint.
The Ice Dogs will play a few games on December 3 and 4 at the Red Baron Arena and Expo at 7:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Wilderness, and Fairbanks general manager Rob Proffitt is excited about the opportunity to return to Marshall and is extremely grateful to the Marshall Community for keeping their franchise afloat during a difficult time.
“It was a very easy decision to come back and I spoke to our competition commissioner about coming back and he was on board.” said Proffitt. “I can’t put into words my gratitude for what the Marshall community has done for us. From the club families to the volunteers, the rink staff and the restaurants, it’s a great community and I’ve made lifelong friends. I’ve had a lot of people thank me for the Ice Dogs coming to town and I’m not sure everyone understands how connected we will be to Marshall; they were an absolute pillar during our most difficult time and from my heart, the heart of the organization and the heart of the community, we have created a bond that will last forever.”
Visit Marshall director Cassi Weiss said they’ve had quite a bit of contact with the Ice Dogs in recent months since the team’s departure in April, and they’re lucky to be back in town.
“We communicated as often as needed, Rob had ideas to come back for a weekend, do a tournament, do a practice match so it was just a matter of what we’re going to do and how and when we’re going to do it to do”, said Weiss. “We were lucky that they wanted Rob to do that and he wanted to come back, so we’re really excited about it.”
In addition to the two games that weekend, Weiss said the team will be in Marshall for nine days, getting involved with the schools, youth hockey programs and high school teams.
“They come a few days before the games and try to get into the schools to read to the students,” said Weiss. “Of course there are still some COVID restrictions, but they want to be integrated into the community, whether that’s high school games, attending youth hockey practice, the Ice Dogs coaches are going to have a coaching seminar, so they’re really trying to give back more than just come back and play two games, they give back to our association, our community and our coaches.”
Tickets for the games are available through any Marshall Amateur Hockey Association family or at Ace Hardware, Action Sports or the Red Baron Arena.
Proffitt said that while they don’t currently have any future games in Marshall scheduled for December, their goal is to keep Marshall and the Red Baron Arena as part of their schedule over the years. Proffitt added that they will also be returning some of their ticket sales to the youth programs.
“We’re partnering with MAHA on tickets and we’re giving $5 from every ticket sold back to Marshall’s youth hockey programs,” said Proffitt. “If Marshall wasn’t here, we wouldn’t be here. They were the biggest part of our survival.”
