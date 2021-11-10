40 Under 40 2021: David Hornby, Mailman Group | marketing





David Hornby VP of sports

Postman Group

China From first hiring Mailman Group’s sports department to vice president of sports, David Hornby’s past 10 years in sports marketing in China has been anything but dull. After joining as a graduate of the University of Manchester in 2011 and studying Chinese, Hornby has since collaborated with numerous legendary sports brands in China such as Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea. Hornby has built the sports business at Mailman not only by winning major new high profile sports clients such as David Beckham, World Table Tennis and Cristiano Ronaldo, but by playing a key role in the acquisition of Seven League in 2018 and the takeover of Mailman by Endeavour. Hornby suggested the first ‘Red Card Report’ ranking the best football teams in the world by their digital achievements in China, which some consider a ‘bible’ and benchmark for football clubs in the market. Under his leadership, the sports business now represents 95% of Mailman’s clientele. A highlight of his career was when Mailman won the International Olympic Committee as a customer. Mailman Group was the IOC’s consulting firm in China 10 years ago and then the marketing agency to deliver a full digital marketing program for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games. It has grown from a startup into a leading digital sports agency in Asia 10 years ago. Hornby was instrumental in driving Mailman’s global vision, which led to the company acquiring a digital agency in London and starting the South East Asian business, along with five existing clients expanding their operations into the rest of Asia. He has also presented at various industry conferences around the world, from Soccerex Miami to World Football Summit in Malaysia. With Hornby, Mailman in China also has a clear goal to inspire Chinese children to participate in sports every day. Building a strong in-house team is also important to him; he recently started Mailman’s mentorship program for under-30s to train future industry leaders. And as the company’s reigning champion of both karaoke and ping-pong, Hornby brings an enthusiasm and a knack for fun that helps unite his diverse team.

