No. 5/5 Men’s Basketball trumps Houston Baptist in season opener, 92-48





Next game: at Gonzaga 13-11-2021 | 9:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM PT ESPN2 Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 199 Austin, Texas Senior Courtney Ramey led six double-digit Longhorns to lead number 5/5 Texas (1-0) to a 92-48 win against Houston Baptist (0-1) in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns won their 20th consecutive home opener. The crowd of 14,683 marked the fourth largest number of visitors in the Erwin Center’s 45-year history. It was also the largest home opening crowd since the UT drew 15,291 fans against Arizona on November 17, 2001. Texas converted 64.0 percent (32-50) of the floor, including an impressive 59.1 percent (13-22) of three-point reach, overnight. The Longhorns held the Huskies to 48 points with 32.7 percent field goals (16-49). Ramey converted 5-for-7 field goals, including 4-for-5 from the three-point range, in 19 minutes. Senior Andrew Jones posted 11 points and a career-high five steals in 24 minutes while freshman Jaylon Tyson added 11 points while scoring 5-of-5 field goals in 14 minutes. seniors christian bishop (10 points) and Marcus Carr (10 points, seven assists) and junior Tre Mitchell (10 points) also reached double figures in scoring. Houston Baptist took a 7-3 lead on a layup by Za-Ontay Boothman at 5:36 PM, but the Longhorns reacted with an 11-0 run in the next three minutes to take a 14-7 lead after a Carr three-pointer with 14:49 remaining. Leading 18-15 at 10:48, Texas used a 12-0 sprint over the next three minutes to build a 30-15 lead on a free throw from the Bishop with 7:41 left. to go. UT converted 65.2 percent (15-23) from the floor, including a 7-of-12 mark (.583) from the three-point range, heading for a 43-27 cushion before halftime. The Longhorns opened the second half with a 15-2 run in the first four and a half minutes to extend their advantage to 58-29 after a Mitchell hook shot with 15:33 to go. The margin reached 40 points (79-39) on a free throw from Bishop at 4:03. Ten different Texas players saw at least 14 minutes of action during the win. Texas returns to court on Saturday, November 13, when it travels to No. 1/1 Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington. Tip is set at 9:30 PM Central (7:30 PM Pacific), and the game will be played. broadcast nationally by ESPN2. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #5/5 Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48 Nov 9, 2021 Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas) Presence: 14,683 Team Notes UT tipped off its 116th season of intercollegiate basketball with a 92-48 home win against Houston Baptist.

The turnout of 14,683 (tickets handed out) marked the fourth largest home opening crowd in the Frank Erwin Center’s 45-year history. It was also the largest home opening crowd since the UT drew 15,291 fans against Arizona on November 17, 2001. Texas improved to all-time 96-20 in season opening games, winning 19 of its last 20 season opening games.

UT improved to 101-15 all-time in home opening games and 40-5 in home openers since the Frank Erwin Center opened prior to the 1977-78 season.

The Longhorns won their 20th consecutive home opener.

Texas closed on 64.0 percent (32-50) of the field, including a 13-of-22 mark (.591) out of a three-point range, in the win.

The Longhorns kept the Huskies at 48 points on 32.7 percent FG shots (16-49) on the night.

Six UT players reached double figures in scores and eight players scored a minimum of eight points.

Texas converted 65.2 percent (15-23) from the floor, including a 7-of-12 mark (.583) from beyond the arc, in the opening 20 minutes as he built a 43-27 lead.

UT limited HBU to 21 points at 28.0 percent FG shots (7-25) in the second half.

The Longhorns scored 21 assists against 11 turnovers, while Houston Baptist had six assists against 17 turnovers. christian bishop Reached double digits for the first time in Texas (10 points) and 40th time in his collegiate career (91 games) Marcus Carr Reached double figures for the first time in scoring (10 points) in Texas and the 65th time in his collegiate career (93 games)

Added a team-best seven assists in 26 minutes Andrew Jones Reached double figures for the first time this season (11 points) and 66th time in his career (103 games)

Set a career high in steals (5), previous: 4 at Oklahoma State (February 6, 2021) Tre Mitchell Reached double digits for the first time in Texas (10 points) and 42nd time in his collegiate career (45 games) Courtney Ramey Double-digit scoring for the first time this season and 58th time in his career (95 games) (team-high 14 points) Jaylon Tyson Reached double figures (11 points) in his collegiate debut as he scored 5-for-5 field goals and 1-on-1 free throw in 14 minutes

