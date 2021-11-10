T20 World Cup – Matthew Hayden hails late Dean Jones’ ‘beautiful’ impact on Pakistan cricket





News “He has left a legacy within this team that will last not only this generation, but generations to come.”

Pakistan’s batting coach Matthew Hayden has singled out the late Dean Jones for special praise ahead of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Jones, the hero of Australia bound test against India in Chennai, probably had a greater impact on one-day cricket, with its lively percussion helping Australia to their first World Cup win in 1987. After finishing his playing career, Jones became a commentator and coach. He was a particularly prominent figure in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was often seen writing notes in his famous red book. Jones was in charge of Islamabad United when they secured the PSL titles in 2016 and 2018. He then took over as Karachi Kings’ head coach for the fifth season of the tournament which was halted before the play-offs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jones, however, died suddenly after suffering a heart attack in September 2020, while he was a commentator in India for the IPL. “I want to make a special mention of my former teammate and colleague who is Dean Jones,” said Hayden during a virtual media interview. “He gave a lot of himself to Cricket Australia, but also a lot of himself to cricket in Pakistan. I hear his last words to me in my ears: ‘These are my boys and this is something I’m so passionate about’. “He was just beautifully connected to Pakistani cricket and may he now rest in peace knowing that he has left a legacy within this team that will last not only this generation but generations to come. If I can add value to those closing remarks from Deano, that will be my greatest honor.” Although Hayden was only drawn for this T20 World Cup in the UAE, he has seen enough promise in the main squad – and reserves – that will serve Pakistani cricket well in the future. “Obviously I’ve been with the team [for] a very short time, which meant it was very important to have a heart connection with the players, the managers and also the management team,” said Hayden. “I felt that has been achieved and I felt in many ways that that was my individual and personal goal during this tournament to get an idea of ​​the involvement of all layers within the game and Pakistan in Pakistan. And understand one of the most beautiful things and that is that raw talent and talent abounds for Pakistani cricket. And [with] Right leadership and mentoring and guiding, this side has potential, as it has shown in five games so far, to take on anyone.” Hayden also compared the immense pressure surrounding the India-Pakistan clash with the Ashes and praised the Pakistani side for taking a landmark win against India in their tournament opener. “The highlight and the obvious eye goes to the first game we played here in Dubai, where we play tomorrow night,” he said. “How under tremendous pressure… pressure I never understood until I was in the dressing room and of course only comparable to the England-Australia Ashes series. How these guys coped amazingly [the situation] all calm and confident – their approach to playing such a big game. “I think that competition really set us up for what has been a very nice four weeks of solid work, great dedication to training and great goals in general and a beautiful heart connected to Islam and how spirituality has played its role within the Pakistani team as a great guide and resource for everyone to get together.Very optimistic [of Pakistan’s future] and I see great potential.” Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

