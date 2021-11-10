Oregon Ducks to No. 3 in College Football Playoff Rankings





EUGENE Oregon has risen in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Washington. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) are No. 3 in the second CFP ranking of the season, two places higher than their No. 5 in the AP poll and three places higher than No. 6 in the polls for coaches. Oregon’s win over No. 4 Ohio State is one of the best in college football this season. The Ducks saw the top 25 win over Fresno State disappear from their resumes due to the Bulldogs’ loss to Boise State. Likewise, the Buckeyes saw a top 25 win devalued by Minnesota losing to Illinois. Looking at Oregon’s win, the Ohio State win, they also beat Fresno, they won at UCLA, their quarterback’s game, they won in Washington in a really bad weather situation, CFP selection committee chairman and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said . Look at Ohio State, they have nice wins in Minnesota and Penn State, beat Maryland. They play very well offensively. Nebraska is a tough place to win. But when the committee stopped and had that conversation back and forth, both teams won this weekend, and neither team broke away. Last week, the difference for the committee was Oregon’s win over Ohio State, and I’d suggest that since nothing really changed in the committee’s eyes since last week, both teams won, both teams were on their way, Oregon might have a little shone a little more, but at the end of the day Oregon is ahead of Ohio State this week. That doesn’t mean those criteria would be the same for the rest of the year. It depends on next week. Well, do it all again. Utah (6-3, 5-1) is No. 24, giving the Pac-12 a second team in the top 25. COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAY-OFF RANKING – NOV. 9 1. Georgia (9-0) 2. Alabama (8-1) 3. Oregon (8-1) 4. Ohio State (8-1) 5. Cincinnati (9-0) 6.Michigan (8-1) 7. Michigan State (8-1) 8. Oklahoma (9-0) 9. Notre Dame (8-1) 10. Oklahoma State (8-1) 11. Texas A&M (7-2) 12. Wake Forest (8-1) 13. Baylor (7-2) 14.BYU (8-2) 15. Mississippi (7-2) 16. State of North Carolina (7-2) 17. Chestnut Brown (6-3) 18. Wisconsin (6-3) 19. Purdue (6-3) 20. Iowa (7-2) 21. Pittsburgh (7-2) 22. San Diego State (8-1) 23. UTSA (9-0) 24. Utah (6-3) 25. Arkansas (6-3)

