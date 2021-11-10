Playing His Way: Dragons’ Schwier Named Boy Tennis Athlete of the Year – The Daily Reporter

NEW PALESTINE As the youngest of six siblings, New Palestine Ezra Schwier has never felt left out. Instead, his parents’ philosophy has always been encouragement.

Whether studying, playing sports or living, Beth and Randy Schwier have inspired their children to pursue their dreams, to be humbly motivated and always show support and appreciation for others.

Ezra Schwier, admittedly, embraces every day with that simple, yet powerful mentality.

Work hard. Be a good person and friend. Don’t be afraid to live life to the fullest.

Although the New Palestine senior understood that lesson in his youth, it wasn’t until the tragic death of his eldest brother, Andrew Drew Schwier, on September 7, 2017, when that perspective became really clear to him.

A former football player at New Palestine and Bethal College, Drew Schwier, 26, had an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep love for people, Ezra recalled. No more than for the connections he effortlessly built with everyone.

Ezra fondly recalls the time he spent with Drew and his older brothers, Tucker and Jackson, playing soccer in the family’s backyard or wrestling until someone finally submitted.

His competitiveness as a student-athlete grew in those moments, but so did his compassion.

Drew often went out of his way to make sure Erza was involved in everything his older siblings, Lilly and Daisy, did. He cheered on Ezra, and he never missed an opportunity to cheer on his favorite sports teams until the day he was senselessly shot and killed outside his home during a suspected robbery on the east side of Indianapolis.

It was an unimaginable loss. I honestly didn’t know how it would affect my life when he died. You hear about those kinds of things that happen, but you never think that will happen to your family. It really changed the way I looked at my life, said Ezra Schwier.

My brother really lived life to the fullest and that’s where I get my competitiveness from. He was super competitive and always into sports. He was always at Pacers games and Indy Eleven football games. Colt games. So he was the epitome of an Indiana sports fan, so that’s where I get my sports spirit from.

As the 2021 Daily Reporter Boys Tennis Player of the Year, Ezra Schwier also found purpose in tragedy, and it led to an unforgettable four-year tennis career that included four individual Hancock County Tournament titles, two team championships, and a pair of sectional team trophies.

But Schwier will not take credit for his individual achievements without acknowledging others.

It’s his way of honoring Drew.

I knew more or less after he died that I kind of wanted to carry on his legacy and just live the way he did. He encouraged everyone he came into contact with. People could tell he was different, so he was my inspiration in sports and in my life to live the way he did, Schwier said. We have always been super close as a family, so the support from my (siblings) and my parents throughout my career as a player has been tremendous.

Schwier originally started playing tennis as a fun hobby while being homeschooled during his high school days. At the time, the activity served as a study point for physical education, but eventually grew into a passion.

In fourth grade, Schwier enrolled in school in New Palestine and from there tennis became an annual occurrence, starting with doubles before eventually becoming a back-to-back, singles varsity county champion for the past two years.

As a freshman in New Palestine, Schwier teamed up with, now senior, Devon Bird, to win a junior varsity doubles title at the provincial tournament. He was part of the Dragons roster, and as a sophomore, Schwier won his first varsity county title with one double play.

In his junior season, Schwier advanced to the IHSAA individual sectional tournament, echoing his progression as a singles competitor, but it fell short of his desire to help the program reach its former heights by taking nine consecutive county team titles. win (2010-18) and seven straight sectional championships (2012-18).

It was definitely hard for us to lose the county and sectional series of the past two years, and that’s what Jack (Havel) and I said for the season, that our goals were to win county, win sectional, and win a sort of redefining our team’s culture, Schwer said.

You get a little bit what you put into it. I learned that in the summer (of 2020) that if I just showed up for first practice in August without touching a racket all winter and summer, I wouldn’t have the success I was looking for. I knew I would have to work in the winter.

Schwier and some of his teammates began building for the fall of 2021 at the Indianapolis Racquet Club during the winter months. Over the summer, four of the Dragons trained six senior starters (Havel, Ezra, Zach Au and Clayton Wesley) with Mount Vernon assistant coach Graham McMullen at his tennis academy in Pendleton.

The results were evident a few months later as the Dragons claimed four of five individual county titles and the team championship this fall on the program’s 16th since 1998, finishing second in the Hoosier Heritage Conference en route to an overall record of 19-4.

There wasn’t really one moment that defined the season. It was just the relationships I built with the team and the culture my co-captain, Jack Havel, and I were trying to create within the team, said Schwier. But I think I’d have to say the best win was over County. Defending my title on one hit against my friend and great opponent Adam Koon (of Mt. Vernon). That was a game I was looking forward to and I knew it was going to be difficult. But that was the sweetest win, if I had to name one.

Koon would defeat Schwier in the section final in their three-set rematch, but the Dragons 18th all-time team section title was cemented with a 4-1 win over two-time defending champions Mt. Vernon.

Ezra does an excellent job as a New Pal representative. He gets on so well with himself and connects as a leader with all his teammates, said New Palestine head coach Jean Graham. He is the role model. All the boys look at him. No one ever wonders why he played No. 1, but he worked on it. He stood out as a freshman and just kept getting better and better.

Schwier, named Indiana Tennis All-Star as a senior, competed for New Palestine for the last time at the showcase event last weekend after the Dragons advanced to their second-team regional finals in program history at North Central High School last month. New Palestine defeated Heritage Christian 3-2 in the regional semifinals before losing 5-0 to North Central in the final.

During his all-star match, Schwier was as energetic as usual, Graham noted, not just because of the opportunity and honour, but simply because that’s his way.

I’m just trying to make it fun. I’m not just trying to go straight out. I know some athletes are like that, but I like to have fun with it and entertain my friends and teammates watching. Other sports are allowed to celebrate, so why not play tennis too? said Schwier. Some people will probably argue that I am a better doubles player than a singles player.

2021DailyReporterBoysTennisTeam

first team

singles

EzraSchwier, New Palestine

AdamKoon, Mt. Vernon

MattHyre, Greenfield-Central

doubles

ClaytonWesley/JacksonHavel, NewPalestine

CorbinTilley/JacksonWeidner, Greenfield-Central

SecondTeam

singles

ZekeDixon, East Hancock

ZachAu, NewPalestine

Colin Darley, New Palestine

doubles

MosesHaynes/DevonBird, New Palestine

Bryce Wennen/Wyatt Sutton, East Hancock

Coach of the Year:JeanGraham, NewPalestine

Honorable Mentions:Mount Vernon Manny Downs, Robbie Moore.Greenfield-CentralChristopher Long, Casey Hunt, Tyler White.Eastern Hancock Nolan Stout, Peyton Stephens, Myles Wennen.