Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid unprofessional conduct investigation

Ducks general manager Bob Murray was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday over a preliminary law firm investigation into allegations that he had created a hostile atmosphere in the workplace by repeatedly berating club employees, sending scathing messages to players and berating the team’s coaches, according to sources familiar with the matter, but not authorized to speak publicly.

Former Kings executive Jeff Solomon, who had been hired this season as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager of Ducks, was named interim general manager.

The Ducks said in a statement that the investigation was related to professional conduct. Club owners Henry and Susan Samueli moved quickly and quietly when they heard the allegations, a source said.

Following an internal investigation, the Ducks hired Century City-based law firm Sheppard Mullin to conduct an independent investigation. On the recommendation of their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results, the statement said. We will not comment further until the investigation is completed.

The 2021-22 season marks Murray’s 47th consecutive NHL as a player and executive, including 14 as executive vice president and general manager of the Ducks. Before that, he was their vice president of hockey operations, the title that accompanies his name at the 2007 Cup for the teams championship. Murray, 66, is one of five men to have played in and general manager of a team for 1,000 regular-season NHL games.

The Ducks missed the playoffs of the past three seasons as Murray slowly reconfigured their roster, but they were competitive this season, taking a four-game win into their game in Vancouver on Tuesday.

In 2009, Murray was charged with assault by a TV director who claimed he threw a chair at her after a playoff game between the Ducks and Red Wings at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena, causing injuries to the left side of his head. her chest, her arm and her shoulder. The lawsuit alleged that her injuries resulted in her losing her job, car and home. A jury acquitted him of the charges in 2012.

The Ducks announcement came as the NHL examines its culture and tries to shed the good old guys ethos that for decades promoted the cover up of rude or unethical behavior.

The league is still reeling after an investigation revealed the Chicago Blackhawks failed to investigate prospect Kyle Beachs who he sexually assaulted in 2011 by video coach Brad Aldrich. The team allowed Aldrich to continue working for several weeks; during that time he made advances on an intern. Aldrich was allowed to resign without penalty and pleaded guilty in 2014 to sexual assault on a minor in Michigan, where he coached youth hockey. At the request of the Blackhawks, the engraving of Aldrich’s name on the Stanley Cup was covered up.

Stan Bowman, who was Blackhawks general manager in 2011, and assistant GM Al MacIsaac have resigned; Bowman also resigned as GM of the US Olympic hockey team. Then-coach Joel Quenneville, who had left Chicago to coach in Florida, resigned as coach of the Panthers. The league fined the Blackhawks $2 million, $1 million of which went to organizations in the Chicago area that help victims of abuse.

In 2019, Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after admitting he made racist remarks against a player, Akim Aliu, when both were with Rockford (Ill.) of the American Hockey League. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently said the league had completed its investigation into Alius’ allegations and had spoken with its representatives, but Alius attorney Ben Meiselas said via social media that he had not heard from the NHL. Peters faced separate charges of kicking and punching players in Carolina.

Also in 2019, Mike Babcock, who was accused of verbal abuse in Toronto and Detroit, was fired as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Late that same year, the Blackhawks suspended assistant coach Marc Crawford after allegations that he had kicked two players and made homophobic comments to another during his previous coaching stops. He underwent therapy and recovered.

The NHL has established a hotline that allows players and other staff to anonymously report abuse, but its use could be limited by peer pressure or players fear their careers will suffer if they speak out against those in control of their future.