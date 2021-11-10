Hake Signs with Huskers – University of Nebraska





Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of Callin Hake (pronounced CAL-in HAKE), one of the top players in the state of Minnesota, to join the Husker women’s basketball program for the 2022-23 season. Hake, a senior at Chanhassen High School in 2021-22, signed her national letter of intent to join the Huskers on the opening day of the signing period on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Hake originally promised to join the Huskers in July of 2020. “We couldn’t be happier to make things official today by signing Callin Hake to her letter of intent,” Williams said. “She’s going to be a versatile guard who can do a lot for our team on the basketball court. I love that she’s committed to playing hard on both sides of the court. Callin is not only the perfect match for us on the court, but she fits in with our family. She is not afraid to work and understands how to be a great teammate.” Hake starts her senior season with Chanhassen within a striking distance of 2,000 career points. The 5-8 guard from Victoria, Minnesota, scored 1,633 points, grabbed 442 rebounds and grabbed 147 steals in her high school career. Chanhassen’s all-time leading scorer, Hake was ranked as the No. 7 player in Minnesota and ranked as the No. 64 player in the nation by Prep Girls Hoops. She was also rated as the number 98 player in the country by the Jr. All Star National Rankings. She was invited to the U16 Team USA tryouts in Colorado Springs. Hake, a three-time All-Metro West Conference roster for the Storm, is also a three-time most valuable player on the Chanhassen team. Hake averaged 21.5 points per game during a junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota. Sheaveraged 22.2 points per game as a sophomore and 20.4 points per game as a freshman at Class 4A Chanhassen. Hake has competed for the UAA Minnesota Fury for six years and helped the team to a national runner-up. She was a first-team Minnesota AAU all-state selection in 2021. “I chose Nebraska because of the endless opportunities the university has to offer, the coaching staff and their visions and goals, and the close bond the girls have on and off the field,” Hake said. “Besides, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do to play in the best conference and compete every night.” Hake plans to study marketing in Nebraska. She is the DECA Chair of Chanhassen High School, a two-year member of the National Honor Society, and a four-year member of the Key Club.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://huskers.com/news/2021/11/10/womens-basketball-hake-to-join-huskers.aspx

