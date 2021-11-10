Billie Jean King: ‘Men can change women’s tennis’

Billie Jean King (Long Beach, age 77), virgin Moffit, is a legend of tennis and the fight for women’s rights and social change. The American has won 39 Grand Slams (12 in singles, 16 in doubles and 11 in mixed doubles) and was a founding member of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The International Federation Last year he gave his name to the Federation Cup and last week he attended the new final of this competition in Prague. There, with all the energy, eloquence and sympathy she radiates, attended AS.

What does it mean to you to have your name in a world tennis league?

Uf (sigh). I have yet to get used to the idea. But I know it’s an honor and a privilege. What does it really mean? What can I do with it to make the world a better place? That’s what I’m trying to achieve. When I see it, I sometimes think of my mother who gave me my name because my father was on his way to World War II and she didn’t know when he would return home. So I was named after him (Bill Moffit). When she was 80 years old she asked me if I liked it and I replied that I loved it because of my father and because I loved that it was different back then, that nobody had it. Now it has become popular, for example by Billie Eilish. It’s very funny. Coming back to the matter, it is a responsibility and I hope that the International Federation (ITF) and the national federations continue to fight for change in the world, for equality and inclusion. That being said, I will cooperate with whatever is required.

Do you like the new format of the Finals as you have won the Federation Cup multiple times using a different system?

Actually, the first title I won was in a final like this. I played in London, knocking out two singles and one doubles. So here the circle was closed. We work in a format that responds to the depth that now exists in women’s tennis. We’ll go through with it. You have to look for solutions and not keep complaining.

What does women’s tennis need to reach more people?

She’s in a much better place than any other women’s sport. For example, in terms of income. We keep looking for ways to improve. The ITF is not involved in this, but is committed to it. It’s a big job and you have to keep talking to keep the progress going. It’s something global, from the whole world, not just from the Federation Cup. Women’s tennis is in 210 countries. I don’t have all the answers and I’m not the one to lead this, but the girls playing right now. Fifty years ago we were in conflict and out of the crisis came an opportunity. The ITF and the WTA must work together.

“Tennis is one of the fairest sports with the LGTBIQ+ theme”

Tolerance

A few days ago, a German player, Andrea Petkovic, said that sexism is still present in tennis. For example, because women sometimes play on smaller courts. What do you think about it?

You are right, there is still a lot of sexism and we continue to experience that in all sports. The challenge is to keep making a difference. The people who have the power to run the tournaments and set the schedules need to change. When he played at Roland Garros, he sometimes did it at the worst hours and on the worst courts. They have redeemed us. And now it still happens often.

And what can be done?

Talking to the directors, I was already doing it face to face at the time, because it’s the only way to find a way to change things. In the past, there were only ball boys in some tournaments. Many organizers had not realized the account and changed it. For example the US Open. You have to exchange information and ask for what you want and need. And maybe things don’t happen now, but in the future they will. It helps a lot when a man is in charge and becomes an ally of women. They really make the difference. The mostly male-led ITF voted for equality in Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup wins. Men, because they often have the power to decide, can turn things around much faster.

Do you think the topic of homosexuality is still a taboo in the tennis world?

I think tennis is one of the best sports in this regard. Also the subject of AIDS, with Arthur Ashe (The former African-American tennis player was infected by a transfusion and made this known at a press conference on April 9, 1992). We were more open and honest with the LGTBIQ+ issue. Martina Navratilova and I were almost the first to come out. When she had decided, I said to her, “If you can, proclaim it and you will have control over the message.” We dated in 1981 and then I was trying to figure out who I was. She said she was bisexual. But the point is, we’re talking about it. The more often someone is discovered, the better the problem is understood, as people will realize that many people are LGBTQ+. And all families, probably almost all, even if they don’t know it, have someone like that in their midst. It is always important to be as authentic as possible with yourself and leave a much better life for others if you can. But sometimes we’re not ‘ready’ (that word is said in spanish). It can only be done when your body tells you that you are ready.

A few days ago, he recorded an emotional message for Carla Surez. What do you think of her?

She’s always been so sweet, so kind… But when she got cancer, I realized how brave she is. He was always on the track and that was a good sign to face adversity. It’s amazing how he got over it. I know from his face that he was sad that he is not going to play anymore, but he will go on and do things. I think he is something very inspiring and life will help him. I hope I can keep in touch with her and I’m glad she’s doing well because we were all concerned. Although she is very brave, just a wonderful person. When he played, his heart would propel him forward and counteract the fact that he wasn’t as big as his rivals. That made her faster. She was very good, a very intelligent player.

And this is a mandatory question for a Spanish journalist. The big three: Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. Who do you choose?

They are all three different. I love Nadal. Ilana (Kloss, his wife, former South African tennis player) and I met him when he must be 14 or 15 years old, in South Africa. I don’t think he remembers, but we do, because they said he was the kid with the greatest potential. So we went and we looked at him and we were like, ‘Oh my god, this guy is so good.’ So I love watching him play. What I like most about him is how much he respects tennis and how he gets mad when other players don’t respect him. Therefore, when asked, children want to be more like him than others and say that Nadal is their favorite. It is number one in that. Older adults stick with Federer more for his elegance, because the way he hits the ball and dances on the court is beautiful. But Nadal has those values ​​and is more earthy. I think Djokovic will be the best in titles because when Nadal and Federer competed, they hurt each other in that sense. Martina (Navratilova) and Chris Evert would have won 40 Grand Slams had one of them not been on the board.

And how do you view changes in tennis?

Djokovic is unique and different. He is very smart and more outspoken about change than the other two. I wish they weren’t so sure, that they talked more outside the track, because it has to be done. Federer came out once to keep the players’ association together, and he was great, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Would a Big Three be good for women’s tennis?

Back in the day, when there was rivalry, such as Chris and Martina’s, it was commonly said that there was no depth in the women’s circuit. That discussion is always there in the media. Now there is a lot more depth, a lot more good players, and there is said to be a lack of rivalry. It’s like you always want what you don’t have. The ideal would be to have everything, some rivalries, not just one, more than one. But in women’s sports and in tennis in particular, we now have a lot more depth because there are more people who paid attention to us. The other is always great, but do we need it? Probably. Anyway, I think it would be nice to have both.