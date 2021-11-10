Sports
Lower Dauphin’s Field Hockey Beats Great Valley 4-0 in Round 1 of PIAA State Tournament
The Lower Dauphin hockey team continued to show off its post-season brilliance in Round 1 of the PIAA Class 3A Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
Great Valley fell to the Falcons 4-0 in Hummelstown. Lower Dauphin moves forward to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
I’m just really proud of the girls, said Falcons head coach Linda Kreiser. We knew we had to stay connected. We knew we had to play a good pass and get to the ball quickly.
The first quarter was a bull’s eye for the players, she said. The Falcons accelerated their pace and in 15 minutes found the Patriots rushing the ball.
(Great Valley) attacked the ball really strongly, and they are fast, Kreiser said. I think after the game started, they realized, yes, this is how they play. We just had a great game of keep away then.
After a goalless first quarter, the Falcons began a scoring campaign with 3 goals in the second quarter. It started on the first of seven Falcon corners before halftime.
The Patriots’ Fly blocked the first shot, 90 seconds into the quarter, only to let senior central midfielder Paige Bitting grab the rebound. Maddy Weaver fired and scored.
Both teams were given green cards. At one point, there were 10 Patriots and nine Falcons on the field. Stick hacks and aggressive pushing diminished after the cards were dealt.
Avery Pollock ran the ball into the circle for another Falcons goal, unassisted, less than 3 minutes later. Six minutes later it was Katelyn Strawser who found the cage on a corner assisted by Alexa Shaffer.
Strawser scored again on a corner assisted by Bitting in the third to make it 4-0.
The Falcons maintained possession for 52 minutes. But when the patriots got opportunities, they took them. Great Valley was able to hold back the Lower Dauphins attackers in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Nadia Nemeth fired several shots. They were either deflected by the Lower Dauphins defenses or blocked by Payton Killian.
Payton, I think she’s so underrated sometimes because she’s so quiet, Kreiser said. But she is an excellent goalkeeper. She trains hard. She works hard in practice. She understands the game. She positions well. Were just really blessed to have her.
Killian made four saves and, together with her defense, managed to shut out the Patriots on five corners. Most of the shots the Patriots made were in the first quarter. And then they played defense for the last three quarters.
I have to give them credit for their corner defense, Kreiser said. They saved quite a few shots. We scored four, so that was good.
The Falcons collected 17 corners that night. They made 15 shots.
Katelyns has been working hard on her lateral moves and cuts all season, Kreiser said of scoring on corners. She did a fantastic job today.
Strawser said she felt good after the match.
I’m just glad I was able to help my team get the win, said Strawser. I would just keep practicing and prepare for the next one.
Another big reason Great Valley couldn’t turn on their passing game was due to Bitting.
Paige Bitting is probably the best player in our conference, Kreiser said. And some people who don’t know hockey don’t realize it. But she’s like the engine of our team, everything runs through Paige. Shes a four year old varsity starter. And she’s going to Duke University, tomorrow she’ll sign.
Caustic intercepted pass after pass on the 50-yard line, only to turn and send the ball back down into scoring position. She moved sideways all night to discern when to cut a pass or when to block a tackle.
Patriots head coach Brenda Haley said her players have worked hard to get to the PIAA tournament.
They’ve made it this far playing as a team and we’ve really enjoyed it,” Haley said. It was quite an achievement to get this far. It’s a great group of girls. We just didn’t connect and we played a really good team.
Lower Dauphin (21-0-1) 4
angles: 17
shots: 15
Saves: 4
Great Valley (18-5) 0
angles: 5
shots: 4
Saves: 11
