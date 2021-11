Morgan Named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Football | 11/10/2021 6:58:00 AM University of Minnesota Quarterback Tanner Morgan was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award. Now entering its fifth year, the award is the first college soccer player to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. Morgan is in his third full season as the Minnesota starter, and he has proven to be one of the best signallers to ever wear the Maroon and Gold. Morgan is 24-11 as a starter and has completed 507 passes (fifth most in school history) from 824 attempts (seventh most in school history) for 7,385 yards (third most in school history). His career completion rate of .615 ranks first in school history and his 52 career touchdown passes rank fourth. Morgan holds a dozen school records and in his career he has been named an All-Big Ten Second Team, a Manning Award finalist and a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten artist, Morgan holds a degree in Human Resource Development and is pursuing a Masters in Sport Management. He is also always featured at community service initiatives in Minnesota, including hospital visits, the team’s annual turkey campaign, Hope Kids events, and youth camps. Morgan is passionate about Athletes in Action and leads a Bible study group. The other 19 semifinalists are: Grant Morgan (Arkansas), Brandon Martin (Ball State), James Empey (BYU), Elijah Hicks (California), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Darien Rencher (Clemson), Jake Bobo (Duke), Vederian Lowe (Illinois), Skylar Thompson (Kansas State), Joshua Paschal (Kentucky), Austin Williams (Mississippi State), Adrian Martinez (Nebraska), Patrick Fields (Oklahoma), Sean Clifford (Penn State), Nick Figueroa (Southern California), Kingsley Jonathan (Syracuse), Tony Bradford, Jr. (Texas Tech), Bryce Harris (Toledo) and Brock Hoffman (Virginia Tech). On Wednesday, December 15, three finalists will be chosen for the prize. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 17, 2022. The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year winner will also receive a $10,000 contribution to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution is made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. Founded in 2007, the SCORE Foundation has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the past 14 years. The foundation operates its nationally recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at domestic violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states.

