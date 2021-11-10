College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Lines: Week 11





College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, Game Times & How To Watch: 2021 Week 11 From Tuesday 9th November to Saturday 13th November College Football Schedule: Week 11 All times Eastern ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 ACC results so far

SU: 56-28, ATS: 50-33-1, Points Total: 42-41 Thursday 11 November North Carolina in Pitt

7:30, ESPN

Line: Pitt -6.5, o/h: 74.5

Final Score: COMING Syracuse in Louisville

12:00, ESPN3

Line: Louisville -3, o/h: 55.5

Final Score: COMING Miami in the state of Florida

3:30, ESPN

Line: Miami -2.5, departure: 61

Final Score: COMING Boston College at Georgia Tech

3:30, ESPN3

Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/h: 52.5

Final Score: COMING



Duke at Virginia Tech

3:30, ACC network

Line: Virginia Tech -11, o/h: 48

Final Score: COMING



NC State at Wake Forest

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -2, o/h: 66.5

Final Score: COMING Notre Dame in Virginia

7:30, ABC

Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/h: 64.5

Final Score: COMING American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11 AAC results so far

SUN: 57-15, ATS: 44-28, Points Total: 36-36 Friday 12 November Cincinnati at USF

6:00, ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -23.5, o/u: 58

Final Score: COMING Saturday 13 November East Carolina in Memphis

12:00, ESPN+

Line: East Carolina -6, o/h: 59.5

Final Score: COMING Houston at Temple

12:00, ESPN+

Line: Houston -25, o/h: 54.5

Final Score: COMING UCF at SMU

12:00, ESPN

Line: SMU -7.5, rpm: 59.5

Final Score: COMING Tulsa at Tulane

4:00, ESPNU

Line: Tulsa -3, o/h: 57.5

Final Score: COMING Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 Big ten results so far

SU: 64-22, ATS: 57-29, Points Total: 53-32-1 Saturday 13 November Michigan in Penn State

12:00, ABC

Line: SELECT, o/h: 48

Final Score: COMING Minnesota in Iowa

12:00, BTN

Line: Iowa -6, o/h: 37

Final Score: COMING



Northwest in Wisconsin

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Wisconsin -24, o/h: 41

Final Score: COMING Rutgers in Indiana

12:00, BTN

Line: Indiana -7, rpm: 43.5

Final Score: COMING



Purdue, Ohio

3:30, ABC

Line: Ohoi State -20, o/h: 61.5

Final Score: COMING Maryland in the state of Michigan

4:00, FOX

Line: Michigan State -13, o/h: 62.5

Final Score: COMING Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 Big 12 results so far

SUN: 44-17, ATS: 39-22, Points Total: 31-23-1 Saturday 13 November Oklahoma at Baylor

12:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -5.5, o/h: 63

Final Score: COMING West Virginia in the state of Kansas

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas State -6, o/h: 47

Final Score: COMING Iowa State at Texas Tech

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -10.5, o/h: 58

Final Score: COMING Kansas in Texas

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Texas -30, rpm: 60.5

Final Score: COMING TCU in the State of Oklahoma

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -13.5, rpm: 54.5

Final Score: COMING USA College Football Conference Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 US conference results so far

SUN: 71-19, ATS: 51-38-1, Points Total: 47-42 Saturday 13 November WKU and rice

2:00, ESPN+

Line: WKU -18.5, o/h: 62.5

Final Score: COMING Charlotte at Louisiana Tech

3:30, Stadium

Line: Louisiana Tech -6.5, o/h: 57

Final Score: COMING



FIU in Middle Tennessee

3:30, ESPN3

Line: Middle Tennessee -10, o/h: 56

Final Score: COMING Florida Atlantic in Old Dominion

3:30, ESPN+

Line: Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/h: 49.5

Final Score: COMING UAB at Marshall

3:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Marshall -5, o/h: 54.5

Final Score: COMING Southern Miss and UTSA

3:30, ESPN+

Line: UTSA -33, o/h: 54.5

Final Score: COMING UTEP in North Texas

4:00, ESPN+

Line: UTEP -1.5, outdoor: 55

Final Score: COMING Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 Independent results so far

SUN: 46-15, ATS: 28-33, Points Total: 38-23 Saturday 13 November Bucknell in the Army

12:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING Maine at UMass

12:00, NESNO

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING State of New Mexico in Alabama

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Alabama -52, rpm: 67.5

Final Score: COMING Notre Dame in Virginia

7:30, ABC

Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/h: 64.5

Final Score: COMING MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 MAC results so far

SU: 61-18, ATS: 42-35, Points Total: 40-37-2 tuesday 9 november Akron in West Michigan

Prediction: Western Michigan 40, Akron 17

Line: Western Michigan -26, o/h: 62

Final Score: Western Michigan 45, Akron 40 Buffalo at the University of Miami

Prediction: Miami University 38, Buffalo 30

Line: Miami University -7.5, departure: 57.5

Final Score: MiamiUniversity 45, Buffalo 18 Ohio in Eastern Michigan

Prediction: East Michigan 41, Ohio 27

Line: East Michigan -6, o/h: 60.5

Final Score: Ohio 34, Eastern Michigan 26 Wednesday 10 November Ball State in Northern Illinois

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Ball condition -2.5, o/h: 61.5

Final Score: COMING Toledo at Bowling Green

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Toledo -10.5, rpm: 50

Final Score: COMING Kent State in Central Michigan

8:00, ESPNU

Line: Central Michigan -2.5, o/h: 75

Final Score: COMING Mountain West College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11 Mountain West results so far

SUN: 56-25, ATS: 42-37-1, Points Total: 36-43-1 Friday 12 November Wyoming in Boise State

9:00, FS1

Line: Boise State -14, o/h: 48.5

Final Score: COMING Saturday 13 November Hawaii at UNLV

4:00, Spectrum Sports

Line: Hawaii -3, o/h: 57

Final Score: COMING Colorado State Air Forces

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Air Force -3, o/h: 45.5

Final Score: COMING New Mexico in the state of Fresno

7:00, Spectrum

Line: Fresno State -24.5, o/h: 51

Final Score: COMING Nevada in the state of San Diego

10:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -2, o/h: 46.5

Final Score: COMING Utah State in San Jose State

10:30, FS1

Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/h: 56.5

Final Score: COMING Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 Pac-12 results so far

SUN: 46-26, ATS: 35-34-1, Points Total: 39-31 Saturday 13 November State of Arizona in Washington

2:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Arizona State -6, o/h: 44

Final Score: COMING Utah in Arizona

2:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -24, rpm: 54

Final Score: COMING Colorado at UCLA

3:30, FS1

Line: UCLA -16.5, o/h: 57.5

Final Score: COMING USC in California

3:30, FS1

Line: USC -1.5, o/h: 52.5

Final Score: COMING Stanford in the state of Oregon

5:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -11, o/h: 56

Final Score: COMING Washington State in Oregon

10:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -14, o/h: 56.5

Final Score: COMING SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11 SEC results so far

SU: 65-21, ATS: 49-36-1, Points Total: 45-38-1 Saturday 13 November Mississippi State in Auburn

12:00, ESPN

Line: Chestnut brown -5.5, o/h: 50

Final Score: COMING State of New Mexico in Alabama

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Alabama -52, rpm: 67.5

Final Score: COMING Samford in Florida

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING Georgia in Tennessee

3:30, CBS

Line: Georgia -20.5, o / h: 56

Final Score: COMING South Carolina in Missouri

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Missouri -1, o/u: 55

Final Score: COMING Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Kentucky -21, o/h: 52.5

Final Score: COMING Texas A&M at Ole Miss

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/h: 55.5

Final Score: COMING Arkansas at LSU

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Arkanas -2.5, rpm: 59

Final Score: COMING Sun Belt College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11 Sun Belt results so far

SUN: 50-12, ATS: 34-29, Points Total: 35-29 Saturday 13 November Georgia State on the Carolina Coast

2:00, ESPN+

Line: Coastal Carolina -10, rpm: 52.5

Final Score: COMING South Alabama at Appalachian State

2:30, ESPN+

Line: Appalachian State -22, o/h: 54.5

Final Score: COMING Georgia Southern in the state of Texas

3:00, ESPN+

Line: Texas State -2.5, o/h: 53.5

Final Score: COMING Louisiana in Troy

3:30, ESPN+

Line: Louisiana -6.5, o/h: 48

Final Score: COMING Arkansas State at ULM

5:00, ESPN+

Line: ULM -3, rpm: 66.5

Final Score: COMING College Football Schedules 2021 Pre-Season Pre-season Predictions

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-VS

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | sun belt

