Sports
College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Lines: Week 11
College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, Game Times & How To Watch: 2021 Week 11 From Tuesday 9th November to Saturday 13th November
College Football Schedule: Week 11
All times Eastern
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
ACC results so far
SU: 56-28, ATS: 50-33-1, Points Total: 42-41
Thursday 11 November
North Carolina in Pitt
7:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -6.5, o/h: 74.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday 13 November
UConn at Clemson
12:00, ACC network
Line: Clemson -40, o/h: 49
Final Score: COMING
Syracuse in Louisville
12:00, ESPN3
Line: Louisville -3, o/h: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Miami in the state of Florida
3:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -2.5, departure: 61
Final Score: COMING
Boston College at Georgia Tech
3:30, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/h: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
Duke at Virginia Tech
3:30, ACC network
Line: Virginia Tech -11, o/h: 48
Final Score: COMING
NC State at Wake Forest
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -2, o/h: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Notre Dame in Virginia
7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/h: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11
AAC results so far
SUN: 57-15, ATS: 44-28, Points Total: 36-36
Friday 12 November
Cincinnati at USF
6:00, ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -23.5, o/u: 58
Final Score: COMING
Saturday 13 November
East Carolina in Memphis
12:00, ESPN+
Line: East Carolina -6, o/h: 59.5
Final Score: COMING
Houston at Temple
12:00, ESPN+
Line: Houston -25, o/h: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
UCF at SMU
12:00, ESPN
Line: SMU -7.5, rpm: 59.5
Final Score: COMING
Tulsa at Tulane
4:00, ESPNU
Line: Tulsa -3, o/h: 57.5
Final Score: COMING
Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
Big ten results so far
SU: 64-22, ATS: 57-29, Points Total: 53-32-1
Saturday 13 November
Michigan in Penn State
12:00, ABC
Line: SELECT, o/h: 48
Final Score: COMING
Minnesota in Iowa
12:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -6, o/h: 37
Final Score: COMING
Northwest in Wisconsin
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wisconsin -24, o/h: 41
Final Score: COMING
Rutgers in Indiana
12:00, BTN
Line: Indiana -7, rpm: 43.5
Final Score: COMING
Purdue, Ohio
3:30, ABC
Line: Ohoi State -20, o/h: 61.5
Final Score: COMING
Maryland in the state of Michigan
4:00, FOX
Line: Michigan State -13, o/h: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
Big 12 results so far
SUN: 44-17, ATS: 39-22, Points Total: 31-23-1
Saturday 13 November
Oklahoma at Baylor
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -5.5, o/h: 63
Final Score: COMING
West Virginia in the state of Kansas
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -6, o/h: 47
Final Score: COMING
Iowa State at Texas Tech
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -10.5, o/h: 58
Final Score: COMING
Kansas in Texas
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Texas -30, rpm: 60.5
Final Score: COMING
TCU in the State of Oklahoma
8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -13.5, rpm: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
USA College Football Conference Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
US conference results so far
SUN: 71-19, ATS: 51-38-1, Points Total: 47-42
Saturday 13 November
WKU and rice
2:00, ESPN+
Line: WKU -18.5, o/h: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech
3:30, Stadium
Line: Louisiana Tech -6.5, o/h: 57
Final Score: COMING
FIU in Middle Tennessee
3:30, ESPN3
Line: Middle Tennessee -10, o/h: 56
Final Score: COMING
Florida Atlantic in Old Dominion
3:30, ESPN+
Line: Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/h: 49.5
Final Score: COMING
UAB at Marshall
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -5, o/h: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Southern Miss and UTSA
3:30, ESPN+
Line: UTSA -33, o/h: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
UTEP in North Texas
4:00, ESPN+
Line: UTEP -1.5, outdoor: 55
Final Score: COMING
Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
Independent results so far
SUN: 46-15, ATS: 28-33, Points Total: 38-23
Saturday 13 November
Bucknell in the Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
Maine at UMass
12:00, NESNO
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
State of New Mexico in Alabama
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -52, rpm: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
UConn at Clemson
12:00, ACC network
Line: Clemson -40, o/h: 49
Final Score: COMING
Notre Dame in Virginia
7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/h: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
MAC results so far
SU: 61-18, ATS: 42-35, Points Total: 40-37-2
tuesday 9 november
Akron in West Michigan
Prediction: Western Michigan 40, Akron 17
Line: Western Michigan -26, o/h: 62
Final Score: Western Michigan 45, Akron 40
Buffalo at the University of Miami
Prediction: Miami University 38, Buffalo 30
Line: Miami University -7.5, departure: 57.5
Final Score: MiamiUniversity 45, Buffalo 18
Ohio in Eastern Michigan
Prediction: East Michigan 41, Ohio 27
Line: East Michigan -6, o/h: 60.5
Final Score: Ohio 34, Eastern Michigan 26
Wednesday 10 November
Ball State in Northern Illinois
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Ball condition -2.5, o/h: 61.5
Final Score: COMING
Toledo at Bowling Green
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Toledo -10.5, rpm: 50
Final Score: COMING
Kent State in Central Michigan
8:00, ESPNU
Line: Central Michigan -2.5, o/h: 75
Final Score: COMING
Mountain West College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11
Mountain West results so far
SUN: 56-25, ATS: 42-37-1, Points Total: 36-43-1
Friday 12 November
Wyoming in Boise State
9:00, FS1
Line: Boise State -14, o/h: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday 13 November
Hawaii at UNLV
4:00, Spectrum Sports
Line: Hawaii -3, o/h: 57
Final Score: COMING
Colorado State Air Forces
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -3, o/h: 45.5
Final Score: COMING
New Mexico in the state of Fresno
7:00, Spectrum
Line: Fresno State -24.5, o/h: 51
Final Score: COMING
Nevada in the state of San Diego
10:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -2, o/h: 46.5
Final Score: COMING
Utah State in San Jose State
10:30, FS1
Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/h: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
Pac-12 results so far
SUN: 46-26, ATS: 35-34-1, Points Total: 39-31
Saturday 13 November
State of Arizona in Washington
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -6, o/h: 44
Final Score: COMING
Utah in Arizona
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -24, rpm: 54
Final Score: COMING
Colorado at UCLA
3:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -16.5, o/h: 57.5
Final Score: COMING
USC in California
3:30, FS1
Line: USC -1.5, o/h: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
Stanford in the state of Oregon
5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -11, o/h: 56
Final Score: COMING
Washington State in Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -14, o/h: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 11
SEC results so far
SU: 65-21, ATS: 49-36-1, Points Total: 45-38-1
Saturday 13 November
Mississippi State in Auburn
12:00, ESPN
Line: Chestnut brown -5.5, o/h: 50
Final Score: COMING
State of New Mexico in Alabama
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -52, rpm: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
Samford in Florida
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
Georgia in Tennessee
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -20.5, o / h: 56
Final Score: COMING
South Carolina in Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -1, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -21, o/h: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/h: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas at LSU
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Arkanas -2.5, rpm: 59
Final Score: COMING
Sun Belt College Football Schedule Predictions: Week 11
Sun Belt results so far
SUN: 50-12, ATS: 34-29, Points Total: 35-29
Saturday 13 November
Georgia State on the Carolina Coast
2:00, ESPN+
Line: Coastal Carolina -10, rpm: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
South Alabama at Appalachian State
2:30, ESPN+
Line: Appalachian State -22, o/h: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Georgia Southern in the state of Texas
3:00, ESPN+
Line: Texas State -2.5, o/h: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Louisiana in Troy
3:30, ESPN+
Line: Louisiana -6.5, o/h: 48
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas State at ULM
5:00, ESPN+
Line: ULM -3, rpm: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
College Football Schedules 2021 Pre-Season Pre-season Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-VS
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | sun belt
