



The climate hockey stick refers to a reconstruction of temperatures from the past 1000 years. The data shows flat temperatures across the last millennium, like the handle of a hockey stick, ending in a “blade” of rapidly rising temperatures since the industrial revolution. The idea first appeared in a paper by Michael Mann and Raymond Bradley of the University of Massachusetts and Malcolm Hughes of the University of Arizona. The work became famous after it appeared in a UN climate report, after which it became the focus of climate denial, hack, gossip, and misinformation, all of which were dramatized in a recent BBC TV drama called The trick. Today, in a paper published by Nature, scientists show that the “handle” of the “hockey stick” goes back 9,500 years, while the “leaf” is larger. In the last decade it was 1.5 C hotter than the average temperature of the past 11,700 years. “Man-made temperature changes over the past century were likely faster than any changes over the past 24,000 years,” said lead author Dr. Matt Osman of the University of Arizona. Taking the temperature of times before thermometers To measure temperatures long before the invention of thermometers, scientists have to use indirect proxies. For the new study, scientists carefully vetted more than 500 proxy records from oceans around the world; the data shows the fossilized remains of plankton and microbes in sediments whose age is known from radiocarbon dating. Researchers then used statistical methods to calculate sea surface temperature based on the chemical properties of those remains. We spent seven years developing the models for the different types of marine temperature proxies, taking knowledge from biology and geochemistry and using best statistical practices, explains co-author Dr. Jessica Tierney of the University of Arizona and leader of the lab in which this research was conducted. executed. Advertisement The researchers combined the proxy temperatures with climate model simulations to account for the incomplete geographic distribution of data, and they checked their results with independent records such as ice drilled from polar regions and stalagmites in caves. Solve a riddle The researchers’ work allowed them to create maps and graphs of global temperatures as Earth emerged from the last ice age, with 200-year time slices going back 24,000 years. The authors find that the ice age was 7°C colder than the pre-industrial era, about one degree colder than a earlier estimateshowed. Warming started 16,900 years ago, and by 11,000 years ago, the Earth was enjoying a relatively warm interglacial climate. These findings refine the details, but are consistent with the broad strokes revealed in previous work. But unlike previous studies, the new work shows that before our current warming, there was a slow, sustained warming of 0.5 C that started 9,500 years ago. It also shows that the “handle” of the climate “hockey stick” is straight, while in previous studies, the “handle” had warped, with early warming followed by cooling to pre-industrial times. The new results resolve a disagreement between climate models (which simulated warming) and proxy studies (which showed cooling). The problem was known as the Holocene Temperature Conundrum. dr. Samantha Bova of San Diego State University, who: published a reconstruction of temperatures for the same period earlier this year agreed, saying: Both reconstructions show no evidence of an early Holocene warm period. She pointed out that her paper used a very different method, so the fact that her research came to the same conclusion as the Tierney team leaves little room for doubt that the Holocene was a period of prolonged warming, she said.

