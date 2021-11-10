Futsal players happy back on the field under new team sports pilot, Sports News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A heavy downpour on Wednesday (November 10) did little to prevent trainee engineers Noor Hakim and Muhamad Noor Hakeem, as well as their eight friends, eager to get to the indoor soccer of Pasir Ris SportsCentre as soon as they could.

Their session was postponed for nearly an hour due to bad weather, but Mr. Hakim and Mr. Hakeem were eager to wait, as they had already waited two years to play futsal.

The former Singapore Institute of Technology classmates used to get together at least once a week to play football and badminton, before school commitments and the pandemic put an end to that.

So they jumped at the chance to play when a friend — who rushed to book the job when the pilot program allowing the resumption of team sports for up to 10 fully vaccinated individuals was announced on Monday — invited them to participate in an indoor soccer session.

Mr Hakeem, 25, said: “I’ve only been doing workouts so I’m really happy that we can come together and do a sport that I really love that I haven’t been able to do for a while.

“We all work from home, so we barely meet, so it’s really nice.”

The pilot project is an encouraging development for weekend warriors as it marks the first time 10 people have been allowed to exercise since the pandemic – eight was the previous maximum during phase three of Singapore’s reopening from December to May this year.

That number dropped to five in May and is currently two outside the pilot.

Under the scheme, members of the public will be allowed to make vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) and antigen rapid test (ART) bookings for nine sports, including futsal, basketball and tennis, at 12 ActiveSG and 20 People’s Association facilities.

The participants must do an ART on site 30 minutes before each competition and produce a valid negative result there before the activity.

Recreational athletes like Hakim said it was no problem. He said: “We are doing our part, moving forward is the new norm. Inevitably we have to do ARTs. The officers here are also polite and efficient.”

Futsal player Daniel Leong, who was at St Wilfred Field with eight friends, was happy to play in bigger groups again.

The Singapore Management University student, who usually plays futsal once every two months, had tried to adapt to formats in line with the Covid-19 restrictions, but felt it was not the same.



The 22-year-old said: “We recently stopped playing during Covid-19 and only tried to play when restrictions were more relaxed. So when it was groups of five we just did 3v2 and had a kickaround.

“Now that they allow groups of 10, we can play a team game and it’s so much more competitive and fun.”

While the futsal fields were busy on Wednesday, the take-up percentage for other sports under the VDS+ART scheme was not that high on the first day of the pilot.

There were no bookings for Our Tampines Hub’s volleyball and basketball courts when The Straits Times visited on Wednesday afternoon. There were no badminton players for the arrangement at Toa Payoh Sports Hall when ST was there, although one booking was made on the first day.

ST understands that bookings for ActiveSG facilities are typically made two weeks in advance, well before the arrangement was announced. Sport Singapore has since received more than 200 applications for the scheme.

Where to play:

Badminton: Changi Simei CC, Kampong Kembangan CC, Joo Chiat CC, The Frontier CC, Keat Hong CC, Jurong Green CC, Bukit Merah CC, Marymount CC, Zhenghua CC, Marsiling CC, ACE The Place CC, Anchorvale CC, Toa Payoh Sports Hall, Pasir Ris Sports Hall, Sengkang Sports Hall, Jurong West Sports Hall

Basketball: Ayer Rajah CC, Bukit Panjang CC, Punggol CC, Pasir Ris East CC, Our Tampines Hub – Team Sports Hall

Futsal (5v5): Our Tampines Hub, St Wilfred Field, Pasir Ris Five-a-side football field

Pickleball: Whampoa CC, Jurong West Sports Hall

sepak takraw: Marseille CC

Table tennis: Bedok CC, Keat Hong CC, Hougang Swimming Complex, Sengkang Sport Center

Tchoukball: Ang Mo Kio CC

Tennis: St Wilfred Tennis Centre, Pasir Ris Tennis Centre, Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre

Volley-ball: Our Tampines Hub – Team Sports Hall

*There are specific time slots to make bookings under the pilot program at certain locations.

Referring toActiveSGsand PA’s websites For more information.