Sports
Futsal players happy back on the field under new team sports pilot, Sports News & Top Stories
SINGAPORE – A heavy downpour on Wednesday (November 10) did little to prevent trainee engineers Noor Hakim and Muhamad Noor Hakeem, as well as their eight friends, eager to get to the indoor soccer of Pasir Ris SportsCentre as soon as they could.
Their session was postponed for nearly an hour due to bad weather, but Mr. Hakim and Mr. Hakeem were eager to wait, as they had already waited two years to play futsal.
The former Singapore Institute of Technology classmates used to get together at least once a week to play football and badminton, before school commitments and the pandemic put an end to that.
So they jumped at the chance to play when a friend — who rushed to book the job when the pilot program allowing the resumption of team sports for up to 10 fully vaccinated individuals was announced on Monday — invited them to participate in an indoor soccer session.
Mr Hakeem, 25, said: “I’ve only been doing workouts so I’m really happy that we can come together and do a sport that I really love that I haven’t been able to do for a while.
“We all work from home, so we barely meet, so it’s really nice.”
The pilot project is an encouraging development for weekend warriors as it marks the first time 10 people have been allowed to exercise since the pandemic – eight was the previous maximum during phase three of Singapore’s reopening from December to May this year.
That number dropped to five in May and is currently two outside the pilot.
Under the scheme, members of the public will be allowed to make vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) and antigen rapid test (ART) bookings for nine sports, including futsal, basketball and tennis, at 12 ActiveSG and 20 People’s Association facilities.
The participants must do an ART on site 30 minutes before each competition and produce a valid negative result there before the activity.
Recreational athletes like Hakim said it was no problem. He said: “We are doing our part, moving forward is the new norm. Inevitably we have to do ARTs. The officers here are also polite and efficient.”
Futsal player Daniel Leong, who was at St Wilfred Field with eight friends, was happy to play in bigger groups again.
The Singapore Management University student, who usually plays futsal once every two months, had tried to adapt to formats in line with the Covid-19 restrictions, but felt it was not the same.
The 22-year-old said: “We recently stopped playing during Covid-19 and only tried to play when restrictions were more relaxed. So when it was groups of five we just did 3v2 and had a kickaround.
“Now that they allow groups of 10, we can play a team game and it’s so much more competitive and fun.”
While the futsal fields were busy on Wednesday, the take-up percentage for other sports under the VDS+ART scheme was not that high on the first day of the pilot.
There were no bookings for Our Tampines Hub’s volleyball and basketball courts when The Straits Times visited on Wednesday afternoon. There were no badminton players for the arrangement at Toa Payoh Sports Hall when ST was there, although one booking was made on the first day.
ST understands that bookings for ActiveSG facilities are typically made two weeks in advance, well before the arrangement was announced. Sport Singapore has since received more than 200 applications for the scheme.
Where to play:
Badminton: Changi Simei CC, Kampong Kembangan CC, Joo Chiat CC, The Frontier CC, Keat Hong CC, Jurong Green CC, Bukit Merah CC, Marymount CC, Zhenghua CC, Marsiling CC, ACE The Place CC, Anchorvale CC, Toa Payoh Sports Hall, Pasir Ris Sports Hall, Sengkang Sports Hall, Jurong West Sports Hall
Basketball: Ayer Rajah CC, Bukit Panjang CC, Punggol CC, Pasir Ris East CC, Our Tampines Hub – Team Sports Hall
Futsal (5v5): Our Tampines Hub, St Wilfred Field, Pasir Ris Five-a-side football field
Pickleball: Whampoa CC, Jurong West Sports Hall
sepak takraw: Marseille CC
Table tennis: Bedok CC, Keat Hong CC, Hougang Swimming Complex, Sengkang Sport Center
Tchoukball: Ang Mo Kio CC
Tennis: St Wilfred Tennis Centre, Pasir Ris Tennis Centre, Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre
Volley-ball: Our Tampines Hub – Team Sports Hall
*There are specific time slots to make bookings under the pilot program at certain locations.
Referring toActiveSGsand PA’s websites For more information.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/futsal-players-happy-to-back-on-court-under-new-team-sports-pilot
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]