Brock Hoffman semifinalist for Witten Collegiate Man of the Year





Technical Offensive Lineman one of 20 individuals to receive an award for exemplary leadership american football

11/10/2021 13:02:00

DALLAS Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Brock Hoffman named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award announced Wednesday. Hoffman is the first Virginia Tech student athlete to be named a semifinalist for the award and is one of four ACC players on the list. He is also a semi-finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes community involvement and a spirit of service. Virginia Tech Offensive Linemannamed one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award announced Wednesday. Hoffman is the first Virginia Tech student athlete to be named a semifinalist for the award and is one of four ACC players on the list. He is also a semi-finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes community involvement and a spirit of service. The Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award honors his namesake, Jason Witten, one of the most prolific tight ends in the history of the sport, and is presented to the student-athlete who demonstrates exceptional leadership on and off the field. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten has received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP, and the Bob Lilly Award, among others during his illustrious career. “I am honored to announce this impressive group of young men as semifinalists for the fifth annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “These student-athletes are perfect examples of what makes college football so great. They have shown exceptional character and leadership, often when faced with great challenges. They are great representatives for the game of football and I commend all the nominees for reaching this point .” Hoffman(6-3, 310), one of the team’s five captains, has started all nine games for Tech in 2021 on the offensive line. The red shirt junior has helped Tech enjoy a resurgence in his rushing game as Tech averaged 219.7 rushing ypg in the last three games. Hoffman helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rush (240.1 ypg) in 2020 when he was an All-ACC first-team honoree to Eric Mac Lain and an honorable mention on the official All-ACC squad. During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman made a positive impact in both the New River Valley and his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Price Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg, as well as at his former elementary school in his hometown. Hoffman is a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good classroom habits. He also started a fundraising campaign for the benefit of the National Brain Trauma Association to support his mother, Stephanie, who had an acoustic neuroma surgically removed in 2017. Using NIL agreements for the greater good, Hoffman teamed up with a local auto dealer to donate 350 backpacks filled with school supplies to sixth-graders in Wythe County, Virginia, as well as to the elementary school in his hometown, Celeste Henkel in Statesville, North Carolina. In addition to his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge, which benefited the Virginia Special Olympics. He also organized a book and card-writing campaign for the benefit of residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem, Virginia. The three finalists for the 2021 Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will be announced on December 15, and the winner will be announced on February 17, 2022. Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semi-finalists 2021 Jake Bobo duke Tony Bradford Jr. Texas Tech Sean Clifford Penn State James Empey BYU Patrick Velden Oklahoma Nick Figueroa Southern California Bryce Harris Toledo Elijah Hicks California Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech Kingsley Johnathan Syracuse Vederian Lowe Illinois Brandon Martin ball stands Adrian Martinez Nebraska Grant Morgan Arkansas Tanner Morgan Minnesota Joshua Paschalis Kentucky Darien Rencher Clemson Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Skylar Thompson Kansas state Austin Williams Mississippi state Hoffmans Charity Awards 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

