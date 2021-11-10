Cricket agent, ‘life of party’ and now husband of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

Font size:

New Delhi: Nobel laureate and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai made headlines around the world on Tuesday when she announced that she had married her partner Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England.

“Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to become partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she said on Twitter.

In July Malik Malala wished her 24th birthday by uploading a photo of them both in front of balloons and a cardboard cutout of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. “@iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course,” he said joked.

Malik also showed public support for Yousafzai in May this year when she called on world leaders to protect the human rights of Palestinians. At the time, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had reached new heights amid outbreaks of violence, until a ceasefire came into effect on May 21.

“Proud of you,” he’d said to Yousafzai from his… Twitter handle.

Malik joined Pakistan Cricket Council in 2020

Malik is currently the General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board, a sports governing body for cricket in Pakistan which is responsible for: organizing all national cricket team tours and matches. According to his LinkedIn profile, Malik joined the board in May 2020.

He graduated from Pakistan’s Lahore University of Management Sciences in political science and economics in 2012, the same year Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban on his way home from school in Pakistan. She was then 14 years old.

Malik has also been deeply involved in Pakistan’s domestic cricket and in reviving cricket in the country. From 2018-19, he worked as an operations manager at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, a Pakistani professional Twenty20 franchise cricket team representing the city of Multan in southern Punjab. He also helped design the team’s player development program.

Gio Colussi, batting performance specialist who once ran a coaching camp for Multan Sultans, had described Malik as a versatile sports agent, business owner, international DJ, event organizer and “the life of the party” at his Twitter handle.

In 2015, Malik founded an amateur cricket league franchise, competing in the Last Man Stands (LMS) World Series for the first time in 2018. LMS is the world’s largest and most comprehensive amateur cricket league in which teams play T20 cricket in two hours. The franchise that Malik founded is called ‘Last Man Stands in Pakistan’.

“Hello, this is Asser from LMS Pakistan. This is Pakistan’s first time participating in the LMS World Series. We are delighted to have Abdul Razzaq as a fellow coach in the team and Inshallah we will win it for Pakistan,” Malik said. said in a video message on Facebook. The Sri Lanka LMS team led by Ajantha Mendis finally won the LMS World Series in 2018 after beating Australia in the final.

according to his LinkedIn profileMalik has given amateur and recreational players in Pakistan’s Last Man Stands “hard ball cricket experience”, bringing them international fame and expanding the franchise to Lahore, Islamabad and Lodhran.

When not running a cricket club, Malik seems to enjoy playing golf with friends and even former cricketers Wayne Madsen and Azhar Mahmood.

Had a great time with everyone on the course. Still nowhere near the skill level of @AzharMahmood11 and @DonaldRahmanCC but to get there. It was a great night out. Thanks to @aliktareen and @taimur_malik for this experience pic.twitter.com/oYpgSQTvw7 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) March 12, 2020

I really enjoyed my time on the course today. Surprisingly, was not limited to just mowing the grass and was able to play semi-decently. Thanks to @ waynemadders77, @AzharMahmood11 bhai and richard for the support pic.twitter.com/LsSAXafV1n — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) March 2, 2020

