Fantasy Football Streaming Pickups for Week 10
Each week of the NFL season, we’ll be identifying fantasy football waiver wire pickups, especially for those of you looking for deeper format streaming options (including IDP leagues). These are players available in most ESPN fantasy leagues (or close to them) who have tantalizing matchups over the next week that make them worth considering for your lineups.
While you may see some overlap with Field Yates’ pick-up column that will be published on Monday, an important distinction is that the options listed in this column are focused solely on this week’s matchup and not on player values for the rest of the season.
quarterback
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons at Cowboys (43.7% on list)
Few fantasy managers get excited about Ryan. In the past seven games, he averaged 19.7 fantasy points per game. With other attacking playmakers like Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage, he can continue to succeed without Calvin Ridley. The Dallas Cowboys allow the seventh most PPG to QBs this season, so Ryan will likely top that average on Sunday, especially after seeing Teddy Bridgewater’s performance against them at the same stadium last week.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (28.2%)
Fantasy managers aren’t happy with Lawrence’s past two games. He has only 356 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 17.74 fantasy points. It’s worth noting that Week 9 was only the second time this season that he’s attempted less than 33 passes. Although he suffered a low ankle sprain last week against the Bills, he is expected to play against the Colts in Week 10. dismal performance against the New York Jets last week. Second-string quarterback Mike White and third-string quarterback Josh Johnson combined for 412 passing yards, four touchdowns and only one interception against the Colts defense.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos vs. Eagles (24.7%)
Bridgewater dominated the Cowboys defense last week by completing 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown and could have scored even more than his 21.86 points, but the Broncos were ahead for most of the game. During weeks 5 to 8, he averaged 18.9 points per game. For Bridgewater, that’s a decent floor against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allows quarterbacks 18.15 points per game. A Broncos offensive line that ranks 12th in passing block winning is well positioned to slow down Philadelphia’s pass rush, making him a great QB2 in Week 10.
run back
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jaguars (42.5%)
Colts head coach Frank Reich has been criticized for his underutilization of Hines. In last week’s game against the Jets, he rushed six times for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 34 yards. With Colts’ offensive line having the 14th highest run-block win rate and Jaguar’s defense 24th in 24th place in run-stop win rate, this trend could continue on Sunday.
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles at Broncos (8.4%)
The Eagles’ stats from the past two games suggest Howard feels disrespected from being on the exhibition squad for the first seven weeks. In all seriousness, Howard has rushed 29 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in those games. He has fueled the Eagles’ attack and the team’s offensive line, which has the fifth-highest number of win blocks, has created running tracks for him. Against a Denver Broncos defense that ranks 23rd in run-stop win rate, Howard is an RB3/flex option.
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Panthers (0.1%)
Chase Edmonds’ high ankle sprain gives Benjamin a chance to inherit his chance. Given James Conner’s injury history, it would be surprising for the Cardinals to increase his workload. From Weeks 1 to 8, Edmonds averaged 14.1 chances (rushes plus goals) per game. Last week, Benjamin won 39 yards and scored a touchdown. Especially in deeper formats, it’s a solid RB3/flex option this week.
D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (45.2%)
Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19. While both players have been vaccinated, their status for week 10 is unclear. You may recall that Johnson was outstanding against the Broncos in Week 7, winning 146 yards on 22 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Wide receiver
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens at Dolphins (24.4%)
With how well Bateman plays, it’s surprising that he’s available in over 75% of ESPN leagues. Against the Vikings, he caught five of eight goals for 52 yards. In a Ravens charge where Lamar Jackson averaged 33.7 passes per game over the past three games, Bateman is a viable WR3. The Dolphins have awarded the third most points per game to wide receivers this season.
Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Washington Buccaneers (0.9%)
Prior to parting with the Buccaneers, Johnson caught five of six goals for 65 yards against the New Orleans Saints. Antonio Brown still wears a hiking boot and could miss his third game in a row this week. Brady always throws to his open receivers and Johnson faces a secondary Washington who allows the second most points per game to receivers.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (5.4%)
Peoples-Jones is exactly what the Browns need to fill the void left by the divorce between Odell Beckham Jr. and the team. He has caught 11 of 14 goals in the past three games for 257 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns should have a breakthrough star in Peoples-Jones in the second half of the season. He has flex value against the Patriots.
Tight ending
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings at Chargers (46.5%)
Last week, Conklin caught five of seven goals for 45 yards, tying the team leader in goals with Adam Thielen and surprisingly leading the team on receptions. Conklin has amassed 19 goals in the past three games and has a good matchup against a Chargers defense that allows for the seventh most points per game.
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (16.8%)
Arnold has been a favorite target of Lawrence lately, hitting 22 targets in the past three games. This trend should continue against a Colts defense that has given up six touchdowns for tight ends this season.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions (32.3%)
With Eric Ebron out with a hamstring injury, Freiermuth has thrived for the past two weeks, scoring three touchdowns on his nine catches. Regardless of Ebron’s status, Freiermuth has to celebrate in the red zone against the Lions this week.
Defense/Special Teams
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks (28.0%)
Patrick Mahomes struggled against two high safeties last week and the Packers defense limited him to 166 yards and a touchdown. In week 10, Green Bay will play at home against Russell Wilson after he was ready to play. Wilson has a passer rating of 60.4 with 604 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in three career games against the Packers on the road.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chiefs (22.9%)
The Chiefs have the most giveaways in the NFL with 19. Kansas City will have to figure out its attack sooner or later, but until then it’s a good streaming target. As of Week 6, the Raiders rank 12th among the fantasy defenses in points per game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Saints (8.0%)
Against the Rams, the Titans’ defense forced two turnovers and fired Matthew Stafford five times. Tennessee has intercepted a pass in six straight games, the longest streak since 2010. In their upcoming game against the Saints, who rank 28th in total yards, the Titans hope to continue this positive trend.
kicker
Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (18.8%)
After scoring just 11 runs in the previous three games, McLaughlin tied that total in Sunday’s win. Hopefully this is the start of good things for the Browns offensively. McLaughlin has done well for Cleveland, scoring 13 of the 15 field goals and all 23 extra points. He should have a lot of chances against the Patriots.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Lions (8.4%)
In the past five games, Boswell has made all 10 of his field goals. This week he will play against a Lions team that has given the most fantasy points per game to kickers.
Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings (18.8%)
Hopkins’ chances of trumping 10 points are good against a Vikings defense that grants kickers the fifth most points per game.
Individual Defensive Players (IDP)
Defense Line
Dawuane Smoot, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (0.1% rostered)
Last week, Smoot played 82% of the defensive snaps against the Bills. In weeks 5 to 9, he registered 3.5 bags and 17 pressures, making him one to target deeper formats.
linebacker
Kwon Alexander, LB, New Orleans Saints at Titans (1.6%)
The Saints were desperate for someone to face linebacker Demario Davis after Alexander was injured earlier this season. He returned to the starting lineup for the Saints for the first time since his injury in Week 9, playing 78% of defensive snaps.
Defensive Back
Sharrod Neasman, S, New York Jets vs. Texans (0.0%)
Marcus Maye is out for the season, so Neasman will fill his place. When Neasman played 60 or more snaps in weeks 4 to 5, he recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups.
